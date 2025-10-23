TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD aims to recover ahead of US CPI data

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD aims to recover ahead of US CPI data
Valeria BednarikValeria BednarikFXStreet

XAU/USD Current price: $4,134.50

  • The September US Consumer Price Index will be released on Friday.
  • The absence of a clear catalyst maintains investors sidelined.
  • XAU/USD holds on to modest intraday gains aims to extend its recovery.

The XAU/USD pair trades with a better tone on Thursday, holding on to intraday gains in the $4,140 region. The US Dollar (USD) came under modest selling pressure after Wall Street’s opening, despite the better tone of American indexes, all trading in the green at the time of writing.

The bright metal has been unable to find a certain directional way for a second consecutive day, as financial markets lack a clear catalyst, given the absence of relevant data or monetary policy hints.

The United States (US) offered some minor figures: Existing Home Sales were up 1.5% in September, improving from the previous 0.2%. Additionally, the October Kansas Fed Manufacturing Activity Index also improved from the previous 4 to 15.

Things could turn a bit more interesting on Friday, as the US will release the September Consumer Price Index (CPI). Inflation, as measured by the CPI, is expected to have risen by 3.1% on a yearly basis, higher than the previous 2.9%. The monthly increase is foreseen at 0.4%. The core annual reading is forecast to match the August reading at 3.1%. Other than that, the University of Michigan will unveil the final reading of the October Consumer Sentiment Index, while S&P Global will release the preliminary estimates of the October Purchasing Managers’ Indexes (PMIs).

XAU/USD short-term technical outlook

The daily chart for the XAU/USD pair shows that the pair may extend its latest recovery. After bouncing from a bullish 20 Simple Moving Average (SMA) on Wednesday, the pair managed to remain above it. Technical indicators, in the meantime, have stabilized well above their midlines after correcting extreme overbought conditions.

The 4-hour chart shows that the pair managed to extend its recovery above a bullish 100 SMA, while it remains below a bearish 20 SMA, the latter acting as resistance at around $4,173. At the same time, the Momentum indicator advances within negative levels, while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator hovers around 47.

Support levels: 4,115.75 4,000.00 3,986.45

Resistance levels: 4,061.20 4,085.70 4,110.00

Premium

You have reached your limit of 3 free articles for this month.

Start your subscription and get access to all our original articles.

Sign In

Author

Valeria Bednarik

Valeria Bednarik was born and lives in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Her passion for math and numbers pushed her into studying economics in her younger years.

More from Valeria Bednarik
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD: A sustained break above 1.1600 remains elusive

EUR/USD: A sustained break above 1.1600 remains elusive

EUR/USD remains unable to gather serious pace north of 1.1600 the figure on Thursday. The persistent buying interest in the US Dollar keeps the pair under scrutiny, while investors’ prudence ahead of the release of US CPI data on Friday also contributes to the lack of direction in spot.

GBP/USD: A test of 1.3300 is not ruled out

GBP/USD: A test of 1.3300 is not ruled out

GBP/USD is extending its slide on Thursday, challenging the area of recent lows near the 1.3300 zone. In the meantime, Cable remains under pressure as the Greenback trades with decent gains and markets ramp up expectations for a potential BoE rate cut by year-end.

Gold aims to recover ahead of US CPI data

Gold aims to recover ahead of US CPI data

Gold now appears to have entered a consolidative phase around the $4,150 region per troy ounce on Thursday. The move higher in the yellow metal appears supported by a cautious mood ahead of the US CPI data, while a firm Dollar, mixed Treasury yields, and easing trade worries are keeping price action fairly contained.

XRP recovers as sellers loosen grip

XRP recovers as sellers loosen grip

Ripple (XRP) shows signs of recovery, trading above $2.40 at the time of writing on Thursday. The current bullish outlook can be attributed to institutional and retail interest, which has gradually increased over the past two weeks despite volatility. 

What Japan's new Prime Minister Takaichi means for the Yen

What Japan's new Prime Minister Takaichi means for the Yen

The Japanese Yen steadies as markets absorb the appointment of Sanae Takaichi as Japan’s new Prime Minister. Investors weigh the risk of a mismatch between Japan's expansionary fiscal policy and gradual monetary normalization.

Aster price rises as DEX unveils Rocket Launch to support early-stage crypto projects

Aster price rises as DEX unveils Rocket Launch to support early-stage crypto projects

Aster edges higher, trading marginally above $1.00 at the time of writing on Thursday. The uptick in price reflects an overall positive sentiment in the cryptocurrency market, which has propelled Bitcoin above $109,000 and Ethereum above $3,800.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers