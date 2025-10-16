TRENDING:
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD aims for $4,300 and beyond

Valeria BednarikValeria BednarikFXStreet

XAU/USD Current price: $4,285.70

  • Financial markets remain risk-averse amid the extended US government shutdown.
  • The US Senate is expected to vote again on Thursday on a funding bill.
  • XAU/USD maintains its positive momentum despite extreme overbought conditions.

Speculative interest keeps hoarding Gold, with the bright metal nearing the $4,300 mark on Thursday. The XAU/USD pair reached $4,291.89 in the American afternoon, maintaining the upward pressure and aiming to test the next psychological threshold. Spot Gold ran throughout the day, accelerating north amid the poor performance on Wall Street.

The broad US Dollar (USD) weakness adds to the bullish case of Gold, with the Greenback suffering from the continued United States (US) government shutdown. The lack of funding triggered a tug of war between Democrats and Republicans, who are still unable to agree on some form of funding.

Meanwhile, a federal judge has temporarily blocked the administration from firing workers during the shutdown. US President Donald Trump has threatened massive layoffs should the shutdown continue. The US Senate is expected to vote once again on Thursday to end the ongoing crisis.

XAU/USD short-term technical outlook

The XAU/USD pair is up for the fifth consecutive day, and maintains the strong upward momentum in the daily chart, despite extreme overbought conditions. The Momentum indicator aims firmly higher at around 113, while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) offers the same behaviour, standing at 86. At the same time, the pair is far above all bullish moving averages, with the closest being the 20 Simple Moving Average (SMA) at around $3,923.

The 4-hour chart for the XAU/USD pair shows that the Momentum indicator heads north almost vertically, reflecting substantial buying interest. The indicator, however, is yet to reach its October monthly high, which means there’s plenty of room to go. At the same time, the RSI indicator consolidates at around 79, overbought but no signs of giving up just yet. Finally, a firmly bullish 20 SMA accelerates above also bullish 100 and 200 SMAs, while below the current level, also reflecting buyers’ strength.

Support levels: 4,271.90 4,255.60 4,243.10

Resistance levels: 4,300.00 4,320.00 4,335.00

Author

Valeria Bednarik

Valeria Bednarik was born and lives in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Her passion for math and numbers pushed her into studying economics in her younger years.

More from Valeria Bednarik
Editor's Picks

EUR/USD remains firm, focus on 1.1700

EUR/USD remains firm, focus on 1.1700

EUR/USD now picks up pace and surpasses the 1.1680 level on Thursday, reaching fresh weekly highs. The pair’s daily uptick comes as the US dollar remains well offered while market participants continue to price in a dovish Fed and lingering US–China trade tensions.

GBP/USD eases from tops, back near 1.3440

GBP/USD eases from tops, back near 1.3440

GBP/USD advances for the second straight day on Thursday, managing to revisit the 1.3450 region, where some initial resistance turned up. Firmer-than-expected UK data releases also lends support to the British Pound along with the continuation of the selling bias in the Greenback.

Gold aims for $4,300 and beyond

Gold aims for $4,300 and beyond

Gold pushes harder and clocks a record high in levels just shy of the key $4,300 mark per troy ounce on Thursday. Ongoing worries about the economic fallout from a prolonged US government shutdown, renewed US–China trade tensions, prospects for further rate cuts by the Fed, and broader geopolitical risks are all keeping demand strong for precious metal.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP downside risks escalate as traders reduce exposure 

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP downside risks escalate as traders reduce exposure 

Bitcoin is declining for the third consecutive day, trading around $110,500 at the time of writing on Thursday.  Altcoins, including Ethereum and Ripple, remain suppressed as traders stay on the sidelines, seemingly unconvinced that the correction is over.

S&P 500 Inside Day after another TACO trade

S&P 500 Inside Day after another TACO trade

After Friday's 2.7% tariff-induced S&P 500 crash and Monday's 1.3% recovery, traders are asking if it's safe to re-enter the market. Monday's "inside day" pattern—where the entire session traded within Friday's range—signals market indecision despite the fierce bounce.

Solana eyes region above $200 as crypto market attempts recovery

Solana eyes region above $200 as crypto market attempts recovery

Solana rebounds, aiming for $200, following a brief intraday flash drop on Thursday. SOL rises alongside Bitcoin and Ethereum as sentiment in the broader crypto market shows signs of improvement.

