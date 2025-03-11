XAU/USD Current price: $2916.67
- US President Donald Trump lifts tariffs on Canadian steel and platinum.
- The United States will release fresh Consumer Price Index figures on Wednesday.
- XAU/USD pressures the upper end of its range, aims to regain its bullish pose.
Gold trades with a positive tone on Tuesday, pressuring the upper end of its recent range, as the US Dollar (USD) remains vulnerable due to United States (US) President Donald Trump’s tariffs. Trump embarked on a trade war in the first days of his mandate, spurring concerns about a potential US economic slowdown. Since then, Trump kept escalating tensions, announcing that he instructed Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick to add an additional 25% tariff on all steel and aluminium coming from Canada, pushing the total levy to 50%. He added such tariffs will go into effect on Wednesday.
The decision came after Canada imposed a 25% tax on electricity exported to the US. In response, Ontario Premier Doug Ford said if there is a recession, “there’s one person to be blamed,” adding he will not hesitate to shut off electricity exports to the US if the trade war continues.
Other than that, the US published the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS), which showed that job openings totalled 7.74 million at the end of January. The reading was above expectations of 7.63 million but below the 7.508 million posted in December.
The focus will remain on the US, as the country will release the February Consumer Price Index (PCI) on Wednesday. Market participants anticipate a 0.3% monthly increase, below the 0.5% posted in January. Annual inflation is expected at 2.9%, while the core annual reading is foreseen at 3.2%, down from the previous 3.3%.
XAU/USD short-term technical outlook
Technically, the daily chart for the XAU/USD pair suggests buyers are regaining confidence, although additional advances are not yet confirmed. Technical indicators turned marginally higher, but lack strength, while the Momentum indicator remains below its 100 level. At the same time, the pair is battling a flat 20 Simple Moving Average (SMA) while the 100 and 200 SMAs maintain their upward slopes far below the current level. The overall picture favors another leg higher, although additional technical confirmation is still needed.
In the near term, and according to the 4-hour chart, XAU/USD is pretty much neutral. The pair is pivoting above, converging and directionless 20 and 100 SMAs, while the 200 SMA advances below the shorter ones. At the same time, technical indicators have lost their directional strength and turned marginally lower within neutral levels, not enough to anticipate an upcoming slide.
Support levels:2,906.70 2,893.35 2,881.80
Resistance levels: 2,927.90 2,941.40 2,956.10
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Next on the upside comes 0.6360
AUD/USD added to Tuesday’s uptick and trespassed the 0.6300 hurdle despite the decent rebound in the Greenback and opening the door to a potential test of the monthly highs in the 0.6360 in the short term.
EUR/USD faces a probable technical decline
Despite the daily pullback, EUR/USD remains in the overbought territory, leaving it vulnerable to a potential technical correction in the next few days. The pair’s constructive outlook remains in place, in the meantime, above the 200-day SMA.
GBP/USD keeps the upside impulse in place, targets 1.3000
The generalised optimism in the risk-linked universe coupled with the irresolute price action in the Greenback bolsters the move higher in GBP/USD, which re-shifts its attention to the 1.3000 threshold.
Bitcoin open interest crosses $46B as Polymarket bettors raise Russia-Ukraine ceasefire odds to 78%
Bitcoin price rose 3% in the last 24 hours, reclaiming territories above $83,700 after forming a local bottom around $76,000 on Tuesday. Early market signals after the latest United States (US) Consumer Price Index (CPI) data suggest the latest BTC upside momentum could linger.
Gold climbs to two-week tops near $2,940
Gold prices accelerate their weekly recovery and flirt with the key $2,940 mark per troy ounce on Wednesday on the back of the lack of direction in the Greenback, tariff concerns and cooling US inflation.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.