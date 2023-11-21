Gold Price Forecast: Will XAU/USD yield a sustained break above $2,000 on Fed Minutes?

- Gold price has returned to the green zone, eyeing $2,000 amid persistent US Dollar weakness.
- Dovish Fed expectations continue weighing on the US Treasury bond yields, supporting Gold price.
- Gold price defends 21-day SMA at $1,975, with bullish RSI suggesting more upside in the offing.
Gold price is trading close to the highest level in over two week, just shy of the $2,000 barrier early Tuesday. Gold price is snapping its two-day corrective decline, as persistent weakness in the United States Dollar (USD) alongside the US Treasury bond yields offer a fresh zest to Gold buyers.
All eyes on Federal Reserve November meeting Minutes
The US Dollar languishes in three-month troughs against its major rivals, extending its losing streak amid the ongoing downside momentum in the US Treasury bond yields. The US Treasury bond yields are reeling from the pain of rising dovish US Federal Reserve (Fed) expectations. The recent slew of US economic data cemented bets that the Federal Reserve was done with its interest rate hiking cycle, with the speeches from several Fed officials delivering a balanced tone.
Markets are now pricing over a 50% chance of a 25 basis points (bps) Fed interest rate cut as early as May next year, implying a dovish shift from the narrative of the Fed’s ‘higher interest rate for longer’ view. This dovish pivot has emerged as a key catalyst behind the sell-off in the US Treasury bond yields and the US Dollar, helping Gold price stay afloat above the $1.950 psychological level.
The sentiment around the Fed expectations led the way on Monday, in the absence of top-tier US economic events and Fedspeak, enabling the non-interest-bearing Gold price to regain upside traction.
Gold price also drew support from reports that India's Gold imports surged 60% in October from a year earlier to a 31-month high. The decline in Gold price ahead of the Diwali festive season in India is seen to have ramped up Gold purchases from jewelers.
Looking ahead, the mid-tier US Existing Home Sales will offer some trading impetus to the US Dollar. However, the main event risk for Tuesday remains the release of the Fed’s November meeting Minutes, which could provide fresh hints on the US central bank’s interest rate outlook.
Gold price technical analysis: Daily chart
Gold price managed to close Monday above the 21-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $1,975, having dipped briefly below the latter during the day.
This bullish signal seems to offer a fresh boost to Gold buyers, as they make a fresh attempt to regain the $2,000 mark.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) is pointing north while above the midline, suggesting that there is more room for the upside.
If Gold buyers find a strong foothold above the $2,000 threshold, the next resistance level could be seen at the November 3 high of $2,004.
Further up, the multi-month high of $2,009 could be put to the test.
On the flip side, Gold sellers need to crack the 21-day SMA at $1,975 to initiate a meaningful downtrend toward the $1,955-$1,950 region.
A sustained break below the last could threaten the November 14 low at $1,944, followed by the ascending 200-day SMA at $1,938.
Gold FAQs
Why do people invest in Gold?
Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government.
Who buys the most Gold?
Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves.
How is Gold correlated with other assets?
Gold has an inverse correlation with the US Dollar and US Treasuries, which are both major reserve and safe-haven assets. When the Dollar depreciates, Gold tends to rise, enabling investors and central banks to diversify their assets in turbulent times. Gold is also inversely correlated with risk assets. A rally in the stock market tends to weaken Gold price, while sell-offs in riskier markets tend to favor the precious metal.
What does the price of Gold depend on?
The price can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can quickly make Gold price escalate due to its safe-haven status. As a yield-less asset, Gold tends to rise with lower interest rates, while higher cost of money usually weighs down on the yellow metal. Still, most moves depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAU/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Gold controlled, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to push Gold prices up.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops to three-day lows after US data
EUR/USD came under bearish pressure and declined to it lowest level in three days below 1.0900 in the American session on the back of renewed US Dollar strength. The Greenback benefited from the US economic data that included a better-than-expected Jobless Claims report.
GBP/USD hits fresh daily lows under 1.2500 as Dollar strengthens
GBP/USD accelerated to the downside after US economic data and fell to a fresh daily low below 1.2500 in the American trading hours. The pair stays on the back foot as the US Dollar continues to outperform its rivals after struggling to find demand earlier in the week.
Gold falls toward $1,990 as US yields rebound
Gold reversed its direction and dropped below $2,000 in the second half of the day on Wednesday. Following upbeat Jobless Claims data from the US, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield turned positive on the day above 4.4%, providing a boost to the US Dollar and weighing on XAU/USD.
Binance to list BONK, will this Solana-based meme coin face same fate as PEPE?
BONK, a Solana-based meme coin, has witnessed a massive spike in its price over the past month. BONK price rallied over 1,500% in the past month, doubled in the past week and climbed 32% early on Wednesday.
Dow Jones Industrial Average Forecast: DJIA makes gains ahead of Thanksgiving break
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) is advancing on Wednesday as the market experiences low trading volume ahead of Thursday’s Thanksgiving holiday and Friday’s shortened session.