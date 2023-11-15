- Gold price is extending soft US inflation data-led gains toward $2,000.
- US Dollar is struggling to find its feet alongside US Treasury bond yields amid increased Fed rate cut bets.
- Gold price yearns for acceptance above 21-day SMA as RSI flips bullish.
Gold price is trading close to the highest level so far this week near $1,971 early Wednesday, unperturbed by the risk-rally on the global stock markets, a minor bounce in the United States Dollar (USD) and the US Treasury bond yields. The revival of the dovish US Federal Reserve (Fed) policy expectations remains the primary factor underpinning Gold price.
US Retail Sales and Producer Price Index data in focus
On Tuesday, the high-impact US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data came in softer-than-expected and reinforced expectations that the Federal Reserve is done hiking interest rates, smashing the US Treasury bond yields across the curve. The US headline annual CPI rose 3.2% in October, down from the 3.7% increase reported previously. The Core inflation fell to 4.0% YoY in the reported period, as against a 4.1% rise seen in September. The monthly inflation figures also cooled down more than expected in October, helping completely take Fed interest rate hike expectations off the table.
The US Dollar tumbled to two-month lows against its major peers, tracking the sell-off in the US Treasury bond yields, spiking up Gold price to five-day highs of $1,971, nearly up $20 on the day. Markets began pricing increased chances of a Fed rate cut as early as May next year, downing the 10-year benchmark US Treasury bond yields back below the 4.50% key level. A dovish shift in the Fed’s policy outlook bolstered the non-interest-bearing Gold price.
In Wednesday’s trading so far, Gold price is looking to build on the previous upsurge, in part helped by the renewed Chinese optimism. Encouraging China’s Retail Sales and Industrial Production data calmed fears over a slowdown in the world’s second-largest economy, boosting risk sentiment.
If risk flows gather steam later in the day, the US Dollar is likely to come under renewed selling pressure, providing extra legs to the Gold price advance. Further, Gold price could also find fresh support on a potential disappointment in the US Retail Sales and Producer Price Index (PPI) data due for release on Wednesday at 13:30 GMT. US consumer spending and factory gate prices are seen dropping in the reported period.
Also, all eyes will remain on the highly-anticipated meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and US. President Joe Biden in San Francisco, on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' meeting.
Gold price technical analysis: Daily chart
The Gold price rebound from the critical 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $1,935 on Monday found extra legs a day before, enabling the bright metal to retest the 21-day SMA at $1,973.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) pierced through the 50 level, swinging back into bullish territory, suggesting that Gold buyers are likely to remain in control.
Daily closing above the 21-day SMA at $1,973 is critical to unleashing further upside toward the $1,980 round number. The next relevant upside barrier is placed at the November 6 high of $1,993, above which the $2,000 mark will come into play.
On the other hand, any pullback from the weekly high could test initial demand around $1,960, below which the $1,950 psychological level will be on sellers' radars.
The 200-day SMA at $1,935 could be the last line of defense for Gold buyers.
Gold FAQs
Why do people invest in Gold?
Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government.
Who buys the most Gold?
Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves.
How is Gold correlated with other assets?
Gold has an inverse correlation with the US Dollar and US Treasuries, which are both major reserve and safe-haven assets. When the Dollar depreciates, Gold tends to rise, enabling investors and central banks to diversify their assets in turbulent times. Gold is also inversely correlated with risk assets. A rally in the stock market tends to weaken Gold price, while sell-offs in riskier markets tend to favor the precious metal.
What does the price of Gold depend on?
The price can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can quickly make Gold price escalate due to its safe-haven status. As a yield-less asset, Gold tends to rise with lower interest rates, while higher cost of money usually weighs down on the yellow metal. Still, most moves depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAU/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Gold controlled, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to push Gold prices up.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
