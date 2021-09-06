Gold Price Forecast: Why $1850 appears the next bullish target for XAU/USD?

- Gold price eases off NFP-led highs, as the US dollar rebounds, stocks advance.
- Stimulus expectations likely to keep gold bulls hopeful amid light trading.
- Gold’s daily chart points to more upside towards $1850, $1864.
Gold price ended the previous week with a bang after rallying nearly $20 on Friday, booking a fourth straight weekly gain. Gold price jumped to fresh two-month highs at $1834 before retracing slightly to finish the week at $1827. Friday’s US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) missed estimates by a big margin, arriving at 235K vs. 750K expected, which instantly smashed the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) tapering expectations as well as the US dollar across the board. Gold tends to benefits in times of an era of easy monetary policy. However, a sudden rebound in the US 10-year Treasury yields limited the gold’s upside, as markets digested the slowdown in the American employment sector amid a surge in the Delta covid cases. Meanwhile, the200-Daily Moving Average (DMA) support at $1809 guarded the bullish potential.
Starting out a fresh week on Monday, gold price is easing from two-month tops, posting small losses so far, as the bulls take a breather in the aftermath of the NFP shocker. Investors cheer an extended period of monetary support amid the Chinese economic slowdown and faltering US labor market recovery, lifting Asian stocks at gold’s expense. Further, the US dollar attempts to find its feet, exerting downward pressure on the yellow metal. However, the downside appears limited, as dip-buyers could emerge amid a potentially bullish structure on the technical graph. Also, its worth noting that Labor Day holiday in the US and Canada could exaggerate the moves in gold price.
Gold Price Chart - Technical outlook
Gold: Daily chart
As observed on the daily chart, gold price needs a sustained break above the July 15 high of $1834.17 to unleash the additional upside towards the June 16 highs of $1865.
The $1850 psychological barrier could test the bearish commitments on its way up. The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) has eased off higher levels, although holds above the midline, suggesting that the broader uptrend remains well in place.
However, gold price could pull back towards the 100-DMA at $1815 before resuming the next upswing. The 200-DMA at $1809 is the last line of defense for gold bulls.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD hovers near 1.1870 as USD rebounds, German data eyed
EUR/USD is posting mild losses below 1.1900 on the first trading of a fresh week. After testing the high above 1.1900 for the first time since August on Friday, the pair is retreating, as the US dollar recovers ground following disappointing NFP-led slide. The focus turns to the ECB meeting this week, with tapering expectations back on the table.
GBP/USD snaps three-day uptrend to revisit 1.3850 on Brexit, coronavirus fears
GBP/USD consolidates recent gains around monthly top, teases intraday low of late. Brexit blamed for labor, food shortage, key members ask for "proportionate and structured" over NI border.
EUR/USD hovers near 1.1870 as USD rebounds, German data eyed
EUR/USD is posting mild losses below 1.1900 on the first trading of a fresh week. After testing the high above 1.1900 for the first time since August on Friday, the pair is retreating, as the US dollar recovers ground following disappointing NFP-led slide. The focus turns to the ECB meeting this week, with tapering expectations back on the table.
Ethereum Classic bulls take aim, 22% upswing likely
Ethereum Classic price took a tumble after a brief rally as it could not slice through a crucial support level. This lack of bullish momentum led to a swift downswing. However, the buyers were able to make a comeback.
ECB will be a critical event this week as US dollar looks into the abyss
The euro is flying high and the US dollar is on its knees following a series of bearish events that have taken the bulls by surprise. The central banks are converging with members of the European Central Bank emerging from the flanks with a hawkish narrative.