TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

Gold Price Forecast: The XAU/USD record rally remains uninterrupted, where next?

  • Gold’s record rally remains uninterrupted so far this Thursday, as $4,250 appears within reach.
  • Safe-haven flows and a broadly weaker US Dollar keep pushing Gold northward.
  • Gold closed Wednesday above the upper boundary of a rising channel on the daily chart; RSI remains heavily overbought.
Gold Price Forecast: The XAU/USD record rally remains uninterrupted, where next?
Dhwani MehtaDhwani MehtaFXStreet

Gold maintains its record-setting advance early Thursday, after having settled Wednesday above the $4,200 threshold.

Gold could see some profit-taking ahead of Fedspeak

Amidst sustained US Dollar (USD) weakness and persistent demand for safe havens, Gold – a traditional store of value -  extends its record run into the fourth consecutive day on Thursday.

Gold buyers remain defiant as the ongoing trade spat between the United States (US) and China keeps investors on edge, while uncertainty over the US economic prospects in the face of the government shutdown also dent the sentiment around the Greenback.

US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer on Wednesday said that “China's export restrictions were a "global supply-chain power grab" and the US and its allies would not accept the restrictions,” per Reuters.

Meanwhile, a US Treasury official noted that the government shutdown could cost the economy $15 billion per week.

Furthermore, markets’ affirmation of two Federal Reserve (Fed) interest rate cuts this year and concerns about the US labor market amongst the Fed officials bolster the non-yielding Gold at the expense of the buck.

Markets continue to price in roughly 95% probabilities of rate cuts at the Fed’s October and December monetary policy meetings, the CME Group’s FedWatch Tool shows.

Looking ahead, speeches from Fed policymakers remain of note in the absence of high-impact US economic releases.

Meanwhile, US-China trade developments and shutdown talks could be closely eyed for further trading incentives in Gold.

Gold price technical analysis: Daily chart

The short-term technical outlook for Gold remains more or less the same, with the ‘hot run’ triggering timely bouts of profit-taking, justified by the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) lurking within the extreme overbought zone, currently near 85.

Meanwhile, Gold settled on Wednesday above the upper boundary of the month-long rising channel, then at $4,184.

However, it remains to be seen if the uptrend sustains, as the natural tendency of the rising channel formation is a break to the downside.

As buyers seem unstoppable for now, the $4,250 psychological level will be next on tap, above which doors will open toward $4,300.

Conversely, rejection at higher levels could trigger a pullback toward the channel support at $4,062.

Ahead of that, the previous day’s low of $4,140 could lend temporary support to buyers.

US-China Trade War FAQs

Generally speaking, a trade war is an economic conflict between two or more countries due to extreme protectionism on one end. It implies the creation of trade barriers, such as tariffs, which result in counter-barriers, escalating import costs, and hence the cost of living.

An economic conflict between the United States (US) and China began early in 2018, when President Donald Trump set trade barriers on China, claiming unfair commercial practices and intellectual property theft from the Asian giant. China took retaliatory action, imposing tariffs on multiple US goods, such as automobiles and soybeans. Tensions escalated until the two countries signed the US-China Phase One trade deal in January 2020. The agreement required structural reforms and other changes to China’s economic and trade regime and pretended to restore stability and trust between the two nations. However, the Coronavirus pandemic took the focus out of the conflict. Yet, it is worth mentioning that President Joe Biden, who took office after Trump, kept tariffs in place and even added some additional levies.

The return of Donald Trump to the White House as the 47th US President has sparked a fresh wave of tensions between the two countries. During the 2024 election campaign, Trump pledged to impose 60% tariffs on China once he returned to office, which he did on January 20, 2025. With Trump back, the US-China trade war is meant to resume where it was left, with tit-for-tat policies affecting the global economic landscape amid disruptions in global supply chains, resulting in a reduction in spending, particularly investment, and directly feeding into the Consumer Price Index inflation.

Premium

You have reached your limit of 3 free articles for this month.

Start your subscription and get access to all our original articles.

Sign In

Author

Dhwani Mehta

Dhwani Mehta

FXStreet

Residing in Mumbai (India), Dhwani is a Senior Analyst and Manager of the Asian session at FXStreet. She has over 10 years of experience in analyzing and covering the global financial markets, with specialization in Forex and commodities markets.

More from Dhwani Mehta
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD sticks to positive bias above 1.1650, eyes central bank talks

EUR/USD sticks to positive bias above 1.1650, eyes central bank talks

EUR/USD clings to recovery gains above 1.1650 in the European session on Thursday. The pair stalls its upside as the US Dollar recovers ground, despite dovish Federal Reserve bets and ongoing United States-China trade tensions. Traders look to ECB and Fed speakers for fresh directives. 

GBP/USD holds the rebound above 1.3400 after UK data

GBP/USD holds the rebound above 1.3400 after UK data

GBP/USD is holding its rebound above 1.3400 in European trading on Thursday. The UK GDP expanded 0.1% in August as expected, while Manufacturing Production exceeded expectations in the same month, lending some support to the Pound Sterling amid a steady recovery in the US Dollar.

Gold corrects from all-time peak, downside potential seems limited

Gold corrects from all-time peak, downside potential seems limited

Gold extends its record-setting run on Thursday amid a supportive fundamental backdrop. Fresh US-China trade tensions and geopolitical risks underpin the safe-haven precious metal. Fed rate cut bets and US government closure weigh on the USD, offering additional support.

Dogecoin: Whale accumulation hints at potential DOGE recovery

Dogecoin: Whale accumulation hints at potential DOGE recovery

Dogecoin price is stabilizing around $0.19 on Thursday, having corrected nearly 5% so far this week. On-chain data shows notable whale accumulation, hinting at a possible recovery in the days ahead. On the technical side, DOGE could recover toward $0.23 mark, provided the weekly support level remains intact.

The great fiscal fire drill: Gold’s relentless march through the debasement decade

The great fiscal fire drill: Gold’s relentless march through the debasement decade

Every few years, the market rediscovers an ancient truth: gold doesn’t glitter—it endures. It doesn’t promise yield or innovation or anything remotely “new economy.” It simply refuses to die. And in 2025, as traders stare into the fiscal bonfire of the modern world, that stubborn endurance is starting to look less like nostalgia and more like a survival trait.

Dogecoin Price Forecast: Whale accumulation hints at potential DOGE recovery

Dogecoin Price Forecast: Whale accumulation hints at potential DOGE recovery

Dogecoin (DOGE) price is stabilizing around $0.19 on Thursday, having corrected nearly 5% so far this week. On-chain data shows notable whale accumulation, hinting at a possible recovery in the days ahead.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers