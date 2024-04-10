XAU/USD Current price: $2,339.50
- The US Consumer Price Index was up by more than anticipated in March.
- Risk aversion took over financial markets as US CPI backs Fed’s stance on monetary policy.
- XAU/USD corrects extreme overbought conditions but could still extend gains.
Spot Gold shed some ground on Wednesday as the US Dollar got an unexpected boost from risk aversion XAU/USD losses, however, are modest compared to other USD rivals, as Gold benefited from its safe-haven condition.
Hell broke loose when the United States (US) reported stubbornly high March inflation. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose by 0.4% MoM and 3.5% YoY, surpassing expectations and ticking higher from February. Core annual inflation was up by 3.8%, matching February’s figure but above the 3.7% expected. The news sent the USD skyrocketing amid risk aversion, as the figures backed the Federal Reserve (Fed) case of keeping interest rates higher for longer.
Wall Street plummeted, while government bond yields soared to fresh multi-week highs as market players anticipate two rate cuts in the US. Furthermore, the odds of the first cut taking place in July are growing.
The Fed is about to publish the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting minutes, but this now seems old news and would likely have a limited impact on the USD price. More relevantly, the US will publish the March Producer Price Index (PPI) on Thursday, while the European Central Bank (ECB) will announce its decision on monetary policy at the same time.
XAU/USD short-term technical outlook
The daily chart for XAU/USD shows it is correcting extreme overbought conditions, and there is room for additional slides, albeit would still be considered corrective. Technical indicators held within extreme readings while the pair develops above firmly bullish moving averages. The pair bottomed at $2,319.28, with a break below it opening the door for another leg south.
The 4-hour chart shows the pair battling around a firmly bullish 20 Simple Moving Average (SMA) while the longer ones maintain their upward slopes over $100.00 below the current level. At the same time, the Momentum indicator fell sharply but lost its bearish impulse around its 100 level, while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) stabilized around 56, indicating limited selling interest after the dust settled.
Support levels: 2.327.65 2,319.20 2,303.80
Resistance levels: 2,354.70 2,365.25 2,380.00
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
