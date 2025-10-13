Gold Price Forecast: Record rally continues with a $4,138 target
In this video, we analyze the technical setup and key catalysts – Fed easing bets, US-China tariff war, central bank buying, and FOMO trades – driving Gold's record rally (breaking above $4,000 and targeting $4,138).
The US government shutdown adds uncertainty by delaying critical economic data, including the CPI report—watch for actionable trading insights on Gold's next move.
Dhwani Mehta
FXStreet
Residing in Mumbai (India), Dhwani is a Senior Analyst and Manager of the Asian session at FXStreet. She has over 10 years of experience in analyzing and covering the global financial markets, with specialization in Forex and commodities markets.