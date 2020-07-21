Dhwani Mehta Dhwani Mehta
FXStreet

Gold Price Forecast: Rally to extend amid dollar’s weakness, bullish technical set up

ANALYSIS |
  • Gold bulls remain in control amid dollar weakness.
  • US stimulus talks and coronavirus risks underpin.
  • Bull pennant on hourly chart points to more gains.

Monday’s risk-on rally in the US equities, in the wake of the optimism over the coronavirus vaccine and a breakthrough at the European Union (EU) Summit, downed the US dollar and benefited gold (XAU/USD). The bright metal hit the highest level since September 2011 at $1820.61. Further, talks about the further US stimulus to cushion the economic blow from the pandemic also boosted the sentiment around the non-yielding gold. The congressional Republicans said on Monday that they were working on a USD1 trillion relief bill.

Gold prices are set to refresh multi-year highs in the day ahead, as the upbeat market mood will continue to pressure the greenback. Also, growing concerns over the economic risks from the continued rise in the infections globally will also likely bode well for gold. Meanwhile, the risk sentiment will remain the main market driver amid a lack of relevant economic news from the US docket.  

Short-term technical outlook

Gold: One-hour chart

fxsoriginalThe spot has charted a bull pennant breakout on the hourly sticks following an hourly close above the falling trendline resistance at $1818.28.

The break higher prompted the bulls to test the nine-year highs of $1820.61. Acceptance above the latter will trigger a fresh rally towards the pattern target at the $1827/30 zone.

The path of least resistance appears to the upside amid a lack of any healthy resistances. The hourly Relative Strength Index (RSI) has turned south from the overbought territory but remains well above the midline, indicating room for additional upside.

The price trades above all major hourly Simple Moving Averages (SMA), adding credence to the ongoing bullish bias.

The immediate downside is likely to be capped by the aforesaid resistance now turned support at $1818.28.

The powerful support awaits at $1816.28, which the confluence of the bullish 21-HMA and rising trendline (pattern) support. The bulls will continue to guard that level in the near-term.

A break below that level will trigger a fresh drop towards the upward sloping 50-HMA support at $1810.76.                                                

Gold: Additional levels to consider

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price 1819.08
Today Daily Change 1.42
Today Daily Change % 0.08
Today daily open 1817.66
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1788.94
Daily SMA50 1750.65
Daily SMA100 1698.72
Daily SMA200 1610.22
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1820.61
Previous Daily Low 1805.86
Previous Weekly High 1815.1
Previous Weekly Low 1790.42
Previous Monthly High 1785.91
Previous Monthly Low 1670.76
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1814.98
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1811.49
Daily Pivot Point S1 1808.81
Daily Pivot Point S2 1799.96
Daily Pivot Point S3 1794.06
Daily Pivot Point R1 1823.56
Daily Pivot Point R2 1829.46
Daily Pivot Point R3 1838.31

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Analysis feed

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Analysis

Latest Forex Analysis

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD eases to around 1.1450 after EU seals recovery deal

EUR/USD eases to around 1.1450 after EU seals recovery deal

EUR/USD is trading around 1.1450, off the highs, in a "buy the rumor, sell the fact" response to the EU announcing a €750 billion recovery fund. The spread between Italian and German spreads is back to February's levels. Coronavirus developments are eyed.

EUR/USD News

Gold jumps to fresh multi-year tops, beyond $1820 level

Gold jumps to fresh multi-year tops, beyond $1820 level

Gold gained some follow-through traction for the third consecutive session on Tuesday. Prospects of move stimulus from the US and Eurozone benefitted the non-yielding metal. The technical set-up favours bulls, albeit warrant some caution before placing fresh bets.

Gold News

GBP/USD drops back below 1.2700 amid Brexit, UK-Sino tensions

GBP/USD drops back below 1.2700 amid Brexit, UK-Sino tensions

GBP/USD is off the six-week highs and back under 1.2700, as souring UK-Sino relations and Brexit uncertainty continue to weigh on the pound. The downside, however, remains cushioned amid the upbeat market mood-led broad US dollar weakness. 

GBP/USD News

Forex Today: EUR/USD sells the fact, Gold looking strong, Trump's coronavirus briefs make comeback

Forex Today: EUR/USD sells the fact, Gold looking strong, Trump's coronavirus briefs make comeback

Markets are moderately higher after a positive day on Monday, encouraged by EU leaders' agreement on a recovery fund and no new records in US coronavirus cases. President Donald Trump returns to the stump and several economic figures are of interest. 

Read more

WTI pierces $41.00 amid risk-on sentiment, API stocks eyed

WTI pierces $41.00 amid risk-on sentiment, API stocks eyed

WTI carries the previous day’s recovery moves, from $40.00, to pierce $41.00. Markets sentiment stay positive after European leaders agreed to a fiscal package, stimulus from the US, Australia eyed. EIA expects oil demand to return to pre-virus levels in 2021. API inventories slumped -8.322M during the previous week.

Oil News

Forex Majors

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures