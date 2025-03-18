Gold price sits at all-time highs above $3,000 as Middle East tensions escalate.

US Dollar finds haven demand as geopolitics outweigh economic uncertainties.

Gold price eyes more upside as the daily technical setup stays bullish.

Gold price is holding firm in Asian trades on Tuesday, building on its record-setting uptrend. Escalating Middle East geopolitical tensions are the primary driver behind the latest leg up in Gold price.

Gold price capitalizes on geopolitical jitters ahead of Fed

Reuters reported early Tuesday that a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas collapsed after Israeli military hit targets across Gaza, with Palestinian health ministry officials reporting at least 100 dead.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office accused Hamas of "repeated refusal to release our hostages" and rejecting proposals from US President Donald Trump's Mideast envoy Steve Witkoff.

In response, Hamas turned down the proposal of releasing 59 hostages still held in Gaza.

Further, some unconfirmed reports that an Iranian ship gathering intelligence was sunk by US forces as Gaza attacks took place added to the Middle East tensions. Over the weekend, US launched airstrikes on large-scale strikes on Yemen, targeting the Iran-backed militant group – Houthis. In response, Houthis attacked US vessels in the Red Sea.

Investors scurried to the traditional safe-haven Gold price on intensifying geopolitical risks as economic uncertainties linger on the Trump-induced global trade war.

White House reaffirmed on Tuesday that the reciprocal tariffs will go into effect on April 2. Meanwhile, US Retail Sales data for February rose less than expected, coming in at 0.2% on a monthly basis. The market forecast was for a 0.7% growth.

The data added to the US economic slowdown worries, helping Gold price stay afloat on Monday while the US Dollar (USD) continued to remain at the losing.

However, in Tuesday’s trading, the US Dollar finds fresh buyers on a flight to safety alongside Gold price. It remains to be seen if the Greenback can extend the rebound ahead of Wednesday’s US Federal Reserve (Fed) policy announcements.

That said, markets could resort to repositioning, cashing in on their Gold longs following the ongoing record-setting rally. For now, geopolitics will remain in the spotlight, driving the Gold price action in the sessions ahead.

Gold price technical analysis: Daily chart

Gold price looks to extend the upside break of an ascending triangle formation as confirmed last Thursday.

Having found acceptance above the $3,000 psychological barrier on Monday, Gold buyers now keep their sight on the $3,050 mark.

The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) is grinding higher, prodding the overbought region near 69.50 at the press time. The leading indicator suggests that there is more room for the upside.

If a correction sets in, Gold price could challenge the initial demand area near the $2,980 level.

The next downside caps are at the previous triangle resistance-turned-support at $2,956 and the 21-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $2,929.