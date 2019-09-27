- Gold is looking heavy, having charted a bearish lower at $1,436.
- The metal will likely take a hit if the US data beats estimates.
- Key support is seen at $1,483 and resistance at $1,436 is the level to beat for the bulls.
Gold could post losses below a widely followed support next week, having charted a bearish lower high this week.
The yellow metal picked up a bid on Monday, as expected, and rose to a high of $1,335 on Tuesday. The bid tone, however, weakened as the week progressed with prices falling back to $1,500.
As of writing, Gold is trading around $1,500 per Oz, representing a 1.21% drop on a weekly basis. Prices hit a low of $1,487.10 earlier today.
The recovery could be associated with the reports stating that the Trump administration is considering reducing investment into China and may force exchanges to delist Chinese companies as a part of trade retaliation.
While the recovery is impressive, the safe have metal is still on track to post a weekly loss, which is not surprising as the Dollar Index, which tracks the value of the greenback against majors, is set to end the week with 0.66% gains. The American Dollar is Gold’s biggest nemesis.
Looking forward
Gold may draw haven demand if the US-China trade tensions escalate. The gains, however, could be short-lived as US Treasuries will likely attract haven demand as well, strengthening the bid tone round the US Dollar.
Apart from the trade tensions, the focus will be on the monthly Purchasing Managers’ Indices (PMIs), German Consumer Price Index and the US Nonfarm Payrolls data.
Markets may turn risk averse, sending Gold higher if China’s PMI numbers bolster fears of deeper economic slowdown. Also, the US dollar may strengthen, capping the upside in Gold if the preliminary German inflation data prints below estimates, validating the European Central Bank’s (ECB) rate decision.
That said, the main event is next Friday’s Payrolls data, which is expected to show the US economy added 140K jobs in September following a 130K addition in August. Meanwhile, the jobless rate is expected to remain steady at 3.7 percent and the Average Hourly Earnings are seen rising 0.3% month-on-month.
The Federal Reserve (Fed) cut rates earlier this month, as expected, but policymakers were split on the need for more easing in the near-term. The hawkish cut convinced many that the central bank would stand pat for the rest of the year.
That belief would be reinforced, leading to a Dollar rally and a sell-off in Gold if the payrolls and the wage growth data beats estimates.
|
GMT
|
Event
|
Vol.
|
Actual
|
Consensus
|
Previous
|Monday, Sep 30
|01:00
|
|
|
54.2
|
53.8
|01:00
|
|
|
49.7
|
49.5
|01:45
|
|
|
50.2
|
50.4
|13:45
|
|
|
50.5
|
50.4
|14:30
|
|
|
-2.3
|
2.7
|15:30
|
|
|
|
1.905%
|15:30
|
|
|
|
1.86%
|Tuesday, Oct 01
|24h
|
|
|
|
|12:50
|
|
|
|
|12:55
|
|
|
|
-1.1%
|12:55
|
|
|
|
5.2%
|13:15
|
|
|
|
|13:30
|
|
|
|
|13:45
|
|
|
51
|
51
|14:00
|
|
|
50.0
|
49.1
|14:00
|
USD ISM Prices Paid
|
|
|
45.8
|
46.0
|14:00
|
|
|
0.3%
|
0.1%
|20:30
|
|
|
|
1.4M
|Wednesday, Oct 02
|24h
|
|
|
|
|11:00
|
|
|
|
-10.1%
|12:15
|
|
|
140K
|
195K
|13:45
|
|
|
|
50.3
|14:50
|
|
|
|
|Thursday, Oct 03
|24h
|
|
|
|
|06:45
|
|
|
|
|12:30
|
|
|
|
|12:30
|
|
|
|
53.48K
|12:30
|
|
|
215K
|
213K
|12:30
|
|
|
212.43K
|
212.00K
|12:30
|
|
|
1.652M
|
1.650M
|13:45
|
|
|
51
|
51
|13:45
|
|
|
50.9
|
50.9
|14:00
|
|
|
55.0
|
56.4
|14:00
|
|
|
-0.5%
|
1.4%
|14:30
|
|
|
86B
|
102B
|15:30
|
|
|
|
1.88%
|19:30
|
|
|
|
16.9M
|22:35
|
|
|
|
|Friday, Oct 04
|24h
|
|
|
|
|12:30
|
|
|
34.4
|
34.4
|12:30
|
|
|
3.2%
|
3.2%
|12:30
|
USD Nonfarm Payrolls
|
|
|
140K
|
130K
|12:30
|
|
|
3.7%
|
3.7%
|12:30
|
|
|
|
63.2%
|12:30
|
|
|
0.3%
|
0.4%
|12:30
|
USD Trade Balance
|
|
|
$-55B
|
$-54B
|12:30
|
|
|
|
|17:00
|
|
|
|
713
|18:00
|
|
|
|
|19:30
|
|
|
|
424.2K
|19:30
|
|
|
|
$312.4K
|19:30
|
|
|
|
$5.5K
Technical outlook
Gold has tested the 50-day moving average from the first time since the end of May. The average is currently located at $1,493.
The daily chart shows a lower high has been established at $1,536. A bearish reversal would be confirmed if and when prices confirm a lower low below Sept. 18’s low of $1,483.
That could happen next week, as the key indicators are beginning to roll over in favor of the bears. For instance, the 14-day relative strength index (RSI) has dipped below 50 (bearish territory). The MACD histogram is also reporting bearish conditions with a below-zero print.
On the weekly chart, the MACD histogram is about to cross below zero, confirming a bullish-to-bearish trend change and the RSI has turned lower from above-70 levels, signaling scope for deeper correction.
All-in-all, the probability of the metal breaching the 50-day MA support at $1,493 and challenging recent lows near $1,483 next week are high.
The technical outlook would turn bullish if prices rise above $1,436, invalidating the bearish lower highs setup on the daily chart. That level may come into play if the 50-day MA holds ground in the first half of the next week.
Daily chart
Weekly chart
Forecasts
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stabilizes around 1.0950 amid disappointing US data
EUR/USD is trading off the two-year lows around 1.0950. US Durable Goods Orders fell short of expectations in total while other figures were mixed. Core Earlier, several EU figures disappointed. End-of-quarter moves are in play.
GBP/USD recovering from the BOE-related fall after US data misses
GBP/USD is trading above 1.23 amid mostly disappointing US data. Earlier, BOE member Michael Saunders said the bank may cut interest rates as the next move. EU-UK talks are ongoing in Brussels.
USD/JPY fails to hold above 108 as markets turn risk-averse
US Dollar Index looks to post highest weekly close in more than two years. Trump is reportedly considering the option to delist Chinese companies from stock markets.
10-year United States (US) Treasury bond yield erases Friday's recovery gains.
Bitcoin ready to take off after a scare at the cliff’s edge
Thursday saw cryptos in the red at the close of the European session. The drop led Bitcoin to shed the significant support line at $7,850. This point was the optimal long entry price, with an economic stop level.
Gold plummets to 1-1/2 week lows, remains vulnerable below $1500 mark
Gold continued losing ground through the early North-American session, farther below the key $1500 psychological mark, and dropped to 1-1/2 week lows in the last hour.