Gold prices halted a multi-day positive streak after hitting $3,440.

The US Dollar retreated marginally as traders assessed the US-Japan deal.

A potential US-EU trade agreement now appears closer, according to discussions.

Gold prices reversed a three-day positive streak on Wednesday, facing increasing selling pressure soon after reaching fresh five-week tops around the $3,440 mark per troy ounce.

The precious metal’s pullback followed a modest retreat in the US dollar and a decent rebound in US yields across the curve, all stemming from an improved trade backdrop after the US‑Japan agreement. Under the deal, Japan will cut tariffs on US‑made cars and refrain from imposing additional taxes on other goods in exchange for $550 billion in US‑bound investment and loans.

Also weighing on the yellow metal, diplomats now see further progress toward a trade agreement between the United States and the European Union (EU), which could include a 15% tariff deal.

Persistent pressure on the greenback was also fuelled by another round of Trump's anti-Powell rhetoric, in which he implied that Chair Powell "will be out soon." Still on the matter, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Tuesday that Powell did not need to depart right now.

Moving ahead, investors are likely to carefully monitor advanced indicators of US and worldwide business activity on Thursday, as well as the weekly report on the US labour market.

Gold’s short-term technical outlook

Further advances may see the June high of $3,451 (June 16) retested, ahead of the record top of $3,500 (April 22) and Fibonacci extensions of the 2024-2025 rise at $3,912 and $4,127.

If sellers take control, the loss of the June trough at $3,244 (June 30) may result in a test of the intermediate 100-day SMA at $3,243. This region is also supported by the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement of the 2024-2025 surge. From here, the May base shows as $3,120 (May 15).

Momentum indicators are optimistic. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) remains above 56, although an Average Directional Index (ADX) of approximately 11 indicates a deteriorating trend.

XAU/USD daily chart