Gold holds the latest uptick to a new all-time high near $3,980 in Tuesday’s Asian trades, as buyers still keep their sights on the key $4,000 barrier.

Gold: The record rally appears uninterrupted

Gold buyers refuse to give up yet even as the US Dollar (USD) sustains the previous turnaround so far this Tuesday.

The Greenback’s strength on the back of the recent sell-off in the Euro (EUR) and the Japanese Yen (JPY), led by the political jolts in France and Japan, continues to cap Gold’s upside.

However, the fundamental backdrop remains supportive of the traditional safe-haven and non-interest-bearing Gold.

The US shutdown extends as the Democrat law to reopen the government failed for the 5th time in the Senate on Monday, as the sticking point continues to remain health care subsidies.

Meanwhile, concerns over a lack of official US economic data publication and increased bets of two Federal Reserve (Fed) interest rate cuts this year keep boosting the demand for the bright metal.

Additionally, sustained Gold buying by global central banks also continues to power the Gold record rally.

The latest data compiled by the World Gold Council (WGC) showed that the central bank Gold buying rebounded in August, citing a 15-tonne increase to the global gold reserves.

According to the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) reported earlier on, China's Gold holdings totalled 74.06 million fine troy ounces at the end of September, up from 74.02 million in the previous month, as the central bank expanded bullion purchases for the 11th straight month.

Therefore, Gold remains a ‘buy on pullbacks’ trade, in the absence of any bearish factors as such.

Traders will continue to monitor speeches from Fed officials for fresh insights on the US economy and the Fed’s path forward on interest rates.

Gold price technical analysis: Four-hourly chart

As observed on the four-hour chart, the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) is easing from the overbought region, currently near 70.50, suggesting that any pullback could be quickly bought into.

Buyers look to conquer the $3,980 psychological barrier on the way to the $4,000 mark.

Conversely, if a pullback gathers steam, Gold could test the initial support at $3,897, the 21-Simple Moving Average (SMA), below which the 50-SMA at $3,845 could be attacked.

A firm break below that latter will expose the 100-SMA at $3,772.