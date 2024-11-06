- Gold price stays defensive below $2,750 amid a nail-biter US presidential race.
- The US Dollar rebounds sharply as Trump trades return on a likely Republican victory.
- Technically, Gold price remains a ‘buy-the-dips’ trade, strong support aligns near $2,715.
Gold price has paused its rebound from multi-day lows early Wednesday, as sellers return on a fresh bout of US Dollar (USD) buying, as the exit polls of the 2024 US presidential election show a lead for the Republican nominee Donald Trump in more than a dozen states, including most of the critical battleground states.
Gold price skittish on US election exit polls
Trump won 14 states in the presidential race while the Democratic nominee Kamala Harris captured four states and Washington, D.C., per Edison Research.
Despite a potential Trump victory, nothing can be decisively said, as there are still plenty of results to come. Additionally, the exit polls in the swing states point too a close call between Trump and the Democratic nominee Kamala Harris.
Still, investors prefer to hold the US currency, as conviction grows stronger for a Republican win for the White House. The ‘Trump trades’ optimism has seeped back into markets, lifting the Greenback alongside the US Treasury bond yields and Bitcoin, diminishing the attractiveness of the non-yielding Gold price. US benchmark 10-year Treasury bond yields rise to the highest intraday level since July 3.
Markets believe Trump's policies on immigration, tax cuts and tariffs would put upward pressure on inflation, Treasury bond yields and the USD. Gold price is also eventually expected to benefit from Trump trades, as his foreign policies linked to China could trigger market unrest and panic in the medium- to long term.
But in the near term, Gold price will be at the receiving end until the results of the election are finally announced. That said, sentiment around the US election is expected to play a pivotal role in the Gold price action heading into US Federal Reserve (Fed) policy announcements due on Thursday.
Markets are fully pricing in a 25 basis points (bps) Fed rate cut this week but the focus will be on the central bank’s path forward on interest rates.
Follow our live coverage of the market reaction to the US presidential election as counting results start hitting the wires.
Gold price technical analysis: Daily chart
As observed on the daily chart, Gold price continues its struggle with the key $2,730 demand area as sellers fight back control.
The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) has turned lower to near 59, backing the latest leg down in Gold price.
The leading indicator, however, holds its position above the 50 level, indicating a dip-buying opportunity for Gold buyers.
They need to reclaim the $2,746 resistance on a daily closing basis to resume its uptrend. That level is the 23.6% Fibonacci Retracement (Fibo) level of the latest record rally from the October 10 low of $2,604 to the new all-time high of $2,790.
The next bullish target is seen at the record high of $2,790.
On the other hand, a sustained move below $2,730 will challenge the 38.2% Fibo support of the same ascent at $2,718. At that level, the 21-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) coincides.
Acceptance below that level on a daily candlestick closing basis could threaten the $2,695 50% Fibo level.
Additional declines will call for a test of the 61.8% Fibo level at $2,673.
Gold FAQs
Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government.
Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves.
Gold has an inverse correlation with the US Dollar and US Treasuries, which are both major reserve and safe-haven assets. When the Dollar depreciates, Gold tends to rise, enabling investors and central banks to diversify their assets in turbulent times. Gold is also inversely correlated with risk assets. A rally in the stock market tends to weaken Gold price, while sell-offs in riskier markets tend to favor the precious metal.
The price can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can quickly make Gold price escalate due to its safe-haven status. As a yield-less asset, Gold tends to rise with lower interest rates, while higher cost of money usually weighs down on the yellow metal. Still, most moves depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAU/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Gold controlled, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to push Gold prices up.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends slide toward 1.0700 as Trump declares victory
EUR/USD stays under strong bearish pressure and declines toward 1.0700, losing nearly 2 on the day. The US Dollar rallies as Republican nominee Donald Trump becomes the 47th president of the US after winning key swing states, weighing heavily on the pair.
GBP/USD slums toward 1.2950 as Trump win boosts USD
GBP/USD stays on the back foot and drops toward 1.2950 following a short-lasting recovery attempt. The US Dollar outperforms its rivals and doesn't allow the pair to gain traction as Donald Trump completes his political comeback, winning the presidential election.
Gold drops toward $2,700, US yields surge higher as Trump claims victory
Gold extends it daily slide to the $2,700 area as markets reacted to Donald Trump's victory in the presidential election. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield rises more than 4% on the day, forcing XAU/USD to stretch lower.
Bitcoin breaks all-time high of $73,777 as Trump takes the lead
Bitcoin breaks above its all-time high of $73,777 on Wednesday, buoyed by Donald Trump's poll lead. At the same time, Ethereum is nearing its key resistance level, with a strong close above it, potentially signaling upward momentum. Meanwhile, Ripple finds support around its daily level.
Trump wins: Tax cuts come with a cost
Donald Trump’s victory will ensure a lower tax environment that should boost sentiment and spending in the near term. However, promised tariffs, immigration controls and higher borrowing costs will increasingly become headwinds through his presidential term.
Best Forex Brokers with Low Spreads
VERIFIED Low spreads are crucial for reducing trading costs. Explore top Forex brokers offering competitive spreads and high leverage. Compare options for EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, and Gold.