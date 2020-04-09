The price of gold shot higher today after another round of high jobless claims data.

USD 1700 is the next logical target for the bulls and technical levels have been working nicely.

Fundamental backdrop

Gold moved another wave higher even as stocks rallied today following the news that 6.606 million new jobless claims had been made over the last week. This is the 3rd week in a row the number has come higher than forecasts but the number was marginally lower than the 6.867 million last week. There was also the news that the Federal Reserve will add an additional action to provide up to USD 2.3 trillion in loans to support the economy they went on to say they will keep monitoring markets to see if more help is needed

The precious metal has been in serious demand as the damage from the economic shutdowns is being felt in the US. The dollar index is currently 0.66% lower on the session and this is really helping the boost in the yellow metal.

In terms on today's latest COVID-19 numbers:

Italy COVID-19 cases rise 2.9% to 143,625 (Prev. 139,442). In the UK COVID-19 the death toll rose 12.4% to 7,978 (prev. +15.2% at 7,097) and lastly, in New York COVID-19 death toll rises by 12.7% 7,067 (prev. +14.2% at 6,268).