Gold (XAU/USD) continues to suffer the echoes of on-hold central banks. This month, policymakers from around the world decided to maintain their monetary policies unchanged, against expectations of more pumping. In the meantime, risk-aversion triggered a dollar’s comeback, even against the safe-haven metal.
Spot gold trades around $1,891.20 a troy ounce, recovering from a daily low of 1,873, firmly bearish according to technical readings.
Meanwhile, the Technical Confluence Indicator shows that XAU/USD is barely holding above a strong support level at 1,890.50, as the metal has there the S3 of the weekly pivot point. Such sell-off indicates that the metal is oversold, but a break below it will be a game-changer for the trend, as bears will take full control once it stabilizes below it.
The most relevant resistance is the previous daily low at around 1,895, followed by congesting technical signs some $10.00 above this last. Still, chances of a bullish breakout are quite limited given the positive performance of global equities.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD jumps to 1.2750 on Brexit deal optimism
GBP/USD jumps back on the bids above 1.2700 on the EU Chief Brexit Negotiator Barnier's optimism on a Brexit deal. Broad US dollar retreat amid the upbeat market mood also aids the cable's recovery from two-month lows.
EUR/USD bounces back above 1.1700 as dollar loses ground
EUR/USD bounces back above 1.1700, as the US dollar eases across the board amid a risk-on rally in the European equities. The shared currency shrugged-off mixed German/ Eurozone PMI reports. Focus shifts to US Markit PMIs, Powell.
XAU/USD slides to fresh six-week lows, around $1875 region
Gold witnessed some follow-through selling for the third consecutive session on Wednesday. Sustained USD buying was seen as a key factor weighing on the pair. A positive tone around the equity markets further undermined the safe-haven precious metal.
In search of the Bitcoin anchorage
When the gates of heaven seemed to open, with the moon clearer than ever, selling came back to the crypto board. After the long winter of 2018/2019, hope was already exhausted, and the current setback is finishing with its remains.
WTI: Consolidates losses above $39.00, no-entry for bulls yet
WTI attempts recovery moves from intraday low of $39.33. 50-bar SMA offers immediate support, 200-bar SMA guards upside moves. Two-week-old ascending trend line, Friday’s top add filters to the momentum.