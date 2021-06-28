Gold has created an accumulation zone at $1170/oz - $1795/oz for a week. The DXY - US Dollar Index is moving around 91.8, the highest level in the past 3 months.
A few days ago, Janet Yellen - Minister of Finance (well known as Secretary of the Treasury) had a speech about the risk management of the "No. 1st economy world" in the next 3 months. In this speech, Yellen said that the US Congress should focus on national debt instead of doing too much on QE creating. Moreover, "to avoid uncertainty for financial markets, Congress should pass new debt limit legislation - allowing the Treasury to continue borrowing - before the latest suspension expires on July 31", said by Yellen.
This week, The Bureau of Labor Statistics will release the unemployment rate and non-farm employment change. This will make a significant impact on the USD and gold these days.
Trendline Analysis
On the daily chart, gold is on the phase 2 (accumulating/retest phase) of the break-out pattern. You can see this sideway trend by: low volume, fixed zone $1770/oz - $1790/oz, low ATR indicator, low volatility,... These supports $1755/oz and $1720/oz affect significantly on the bears. In contrast, these resistances $1800/oz and $1820/oz is the punchline for the bulls to push gold to higher level. (see chart below)
On the 4-hour chart, gold is sideways around the narrow zone $1772/oz - $1992/oz. (see chart below)
Resistance/Support Analysis
-
The resistances are $1820/oz and $1800/oz.
-
The supports are $1775/oz and $1720/oz.
Fibonacci Analysis
The Fibonacci has been measured on the daily chart at:
-
The $2080/oz: this is the highest price of gold over the time.
-
The $1760/oz: this is the oldest support on the bearish trend. (formed from August 2020).
Gold is still above Fibonacci 61.8. If this week's candle collapses and below the Fibonacci 61.8, the bears will control. In contrast, the bulls will dominate if the weekly candle closes above Fibonacci 61.8 this week.
Moving Average MA Analysis
On the daily chart, the EMA20 crossed both the SMA50/SMA200 and went down. The SMA50 reached the SMA200 for the first time in the last 4 months which means that gold is slowly creating a new trend almost next week.
On the 4-hour chart, both the EMA20/SMA50 are below the SMA200, showing a strong bearish trend.
On the 1-hour chart, both the EMA20/SMA50 are below the SMA200, showing that the bears is dominating this chart these days.
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains pressured below 1.1950 amid cautious mood
EUR/USD remains pressured below 1.1950 after snapping a two-day uptrend. The US dollar probes pullback from a two-month top as traders reassess inflation fears following Friday’s US PCE data. Covid woes put a safe-haven bid under the USD. Fedspeak eyed amid a light docket.
GBP/USD recaptures 1.3900 amid UK reopening, Brexit optimism
GBP/USD extends the bounce above 1.3900 amid UK reopening and Brexit optimism. The UK remains on track to reopen on July 19 despite the Delta covid strain worries. Easing tensions over the EU-UK sausage war combined with fresh US dollar weakness underpin the spot.
XAU/USD remains vulnerable to retest monthly lows and slide further
Gold remained confined in a narrow trading band held over the past one week or so. The Fed’s sudden hawkish turn, a modest USD strength capped gains for the metal. The technical set-up favours bearish traders and supports prospects for further losses.
XLM price could rally 10% if it can breach this critical level
XLM price performance shows the lack of buyers, which has kept it from reclaiming range low at $0.274. A decisive 4-hour candlestick close above $0.274 will signal the start of an uptrend. If Stellar sets up a lower low at $0.228, a bearish scenario might come into play.
Wall Street Week Ahead: Bank boom is back, Nike does it and Virgin goes to the moon
Bank stocks boom as all pass the Fed tests and clear the way for buybacks and dividends. Virgin Galactic (SPCE) cleared for take-off to space by the FAA. Nike (NKE) ticks the box as results just do it.