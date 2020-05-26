Rajan Dhall, MSTA Rajan Dhall, MSTA
Gold Price Analysis: 4-hour bull flag pattern is holding as the price moves lower toward $1700

  • Gold has fallen over 0.60% as the risk theme turns positive.
  • There is some support close by but it's looking vulnerable. 

Gold 4-hour chart

Gold has pulled back on Tuesday as the risk theme turns positive and equities rise. The US dollar has weakened significantly over the session but this has not helped the yellow metal recover from trading near session lows of USD 1708.80 per troy ounce. 

Looking at the chart patterns in black you can see the bull flag pattern is still intact. As the price is at the lower end of the pattern any breach would invalidate the structure and surely mean the prices could be heading lower. The blue internal trendline has already been taken out but the losses seem to have been stemmed by the 200 simple moving average (SMA). 

Looking closer at the technical indicators, the MACD signal lines have crossed over to the downside below the zero mid-line. This is considered bearish in the medium term and could indicate a bigger correction is in the making. This theory is also backed up by the Relative Strength Index indicator as it is heavily in a bearish position, although there is some more room to move to the downside. 

In terms of support zones. the 38.2% Fibonacci support at USD 1645.00 per troy ounce look firm as it has another support level close by. Bear in mind that if the price does move that low the bull flag would be obsolete and the 200 SMA would be broken. 

Gold Bull Flag Pattern

Additional levels

XAU/USD

Overview
Today last price  1714.18
Today Daily Change -12.62
Today Daily Change % -0.73
Today daily open 1726.8
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1716.29
Daily SMA50 1667.36
Daily SMA100 1628.2
Daily SMA200 1560.76
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1736.02
Previous Daily Low 1721.89
Previous Weekly High 1765.38
Previous Weekly Low 1717.34
Previous Monthly High 1747.82
Previous Monthly Low 1568.46
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1727.29
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1730.62
Daily Pivot Point S1 1720.45
Daily Pivot Point S2 1714.11
Daily Pivot Point S3 1706.32
Daily Pivot Point R1 1734.58
Daily Pivot Point R2 1742.37
Daily Pivot Point R3 1748.71

 

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.



