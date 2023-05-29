Gold experienced a remarkable surge since early March, surpassing some crucial technical levels to peak near the all-time high of 2,079 in early May. However, bullion has been in a steady downtrend since then, falling beneath its 2,000 psychological mark and creating a bearish structure of consecutive lower lows.
The momentum indicators currently suggest that bearish forces reign supreme. Specifically, the MACD is softening beneath zero and its red signal line, while the RSI has flatlined below its 50-neutral mark.
If the downside correction extends, the price could challenge the March support of 1,934. Should that barricade fail, the spotlight could turn towards 1,885 before the 2023 bottom of 1,804 gets tested. Further declines might then cease at 1,774.
Alternatively, should buyers regain the upper hand, the February high of 1,959 could prove to be the first barrier for the price to clear. A violation of that zone could set the stage for the 2,000 psychological mark before 2,048 comes under examination. Failing to halt there, the price could ascend to test the all-time high of 2,079.
Overall, gold has been losing ground in the short-term, appearing to be unable to halt its retreat. For that bearish sentiment to alter, the price needs to reclaim the 50-day simple moving average (SMA).
Forex trading and trading in other leveraged products involves a significant level of risk and is not suitable for all investors.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds gains below 1.0750 amid US debt deal optimism
EUR/USD is consolidating the rebound below 1.0750 in the European session. Markets cheer the US debt agreement reached on Sunday. However, concerns over its passage in Congress and holiday-thinned light trading could cap the upside.
GBP/USD eases to 1.2350 as USD finds fresh demand
GBP/USD is trading near 1.2350, paring back gains in the European trading hours. The safe-haven US Dollar is finding fresh demand, despite the improved market mood on the US debt deal optimism. investors await a fresh catalyst amid thin liquidity conditions.
Gold bulls prod $1,951 hurdle on mixed start of US NFP week
Gold Price picks up bids to consolidate the monthly losses, the first in three, amid mixed concerns surrounding the US debt limit extension. Adding strength to the corrective bounce could be the holidays in the major markets including the US, as well as anxiety ahead of this week’s US NFP.
Pro-XRP attorney predicts the altcoin’s rally to $2 ahead of SEC vs. Ripple verdict
The community of XRP token holders await a verdict in the US SEC lawsuit against Ripple. Three key aspects of the case could influence the verdict and subsequently XRP price.
US debt agreement reached in principle, but will it pass on Wed?
Agreement reached in principle between Republicans and Democrats – although debt ceiling concerns still very much in mind ahead of anticipated Wed vote in Congress, where at least two Republican members of Congress have expressed lack of support.