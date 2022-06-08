The uptrend of Gold has ended since a Wyckoff change of character bar showed up on 9 May 2022 after a climactic run-up, as explained in my video earlier. This is a key concept of the Wyckoff method to identify a change of the trading environment, which is applicable to all instruments like Gold, stocks, indices futures, crude oil, etc…Watch the video below.
Since then, Gold has been consolidating between 1900-1960 for slightly more than a month. Sign of weakness showed up after confirmation of a Wyckoff upthrust on 19 April 2022 followed by a break below the support at 1900 with a selloff tested 1800 with increasing of volume.
After an automatic rally off the low at 1800, Gold has been consolidating between 1838 and 1870 as shown in the chart below.
On 3 Jun 2022 a Wyckoff upthrust showed up in Gold followed by a reaction tested the support at 1837. Although the upthrust was not accompanied by high volume suggested non-threatening supply, poor demand could also cause Gold to break below the support.
Since Gold broke below the support at 1900 in May 2022 comes with increasing of supply (as annotated in the volume pane), it is likely to be tested.
Should Gold break below the immediate support at 1837, a test of 1800 can be expected (as annotated in orange). Gold is expected to consolidate between 1800-1870 in the short-term.
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays below 1.0700 despite upbeat EU data
EUR/USD stays below 1.0700 as the dollar strengthens amid rebounding Treasury yields. The data from the EU showed that the annualized GDP grew by 5.4% in the first quarter, compared to the market expectation of 5.1%, but failed to help the euro find demand.
USD/JPY keeps rallying towards 134.00 amid firmer yields, policy contrast
USD/JPY skyrockets towards 134.00, the highest level since early 2002, as a rebound in the US Treasury yields joins fears of further widening of the Fed-BOJ monetary policy divergence. The US dollar strength also boosts the pair amid a damp mood.
Gold Price looks to retest $1,835 amid bear cross, firmer yields ahead of US inflation
Gold Price fades the bounce off weekly low, 200-DMA. Fears of global recession, anxiety ahead of key data/events weigh on XAU/USD. Options market keeps bearish bias intact, ECB, US CPI in focus.
Altcoins follow suit as range tightens for BTC
Bitcoin price is hovering inside its range for nearly a month now and shows no signs of breaking out any time soon. However, this has not stopped investors from speculating a move higher to fill the CME gaps.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!