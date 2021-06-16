Gold is still bullish despite the drop from the 1915 zone. It is in the support zone.
The 1840-50 zone is the POC. As it acts as support, we could see a move up. The move will depend on the FOMC later in the day. Targets for longs are 1875, 1891 and 1915 in the next few days. However, if the price drops below 1840 expect a move down to 1815 zone which is bearish.
The analysis has been done with the CAMMACD.Core System.
