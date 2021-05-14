Gold has bounced off the support 1805 but before it did it, it had also rejected the resistance as I covered in my previous analysis.

Today the uptrend in GOLD is expected. We should see a rejection of either 1810 zone on a retest of POC 1795. Whatever the case is, buying the dips is a good possibility. The first target is the previous resistance zone 1845. If we see a breakout watch for 1852 and 1870. As long as 1795 holds, bulls will have the opportunities for long trades.

The analysis has been done with the CAMMACD.Core System.

