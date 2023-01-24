Gold longs at my buy level of 1915/10 worked perfectly with a low for the day at 1911 before we shot higher to 1932 for a quick & easy 15 point profit. That's up to 50 points profit in gold over the last week.
Silver moving in the opposite direction as we plunge to 2274 after last week's double top sell signal.
WTI Crude April tests the upper end of the 2 month range at 8260/8300 & remains very clearly in a 6 month sideways trend.
Daily analysis
Gold longs make up to 15 points profit yesterday as we head for 1935 target & look for 1939 before the end of the week. Further gains are certainly possible towards 1946/49.
We should have good support at 1915/10 today. Longs need stops below 1905.
Silver over ran strong support at 2310/00 by 26 ticks before a rebound to 2348. Strong resistance at 2380/2400. Shorts need stops above 2420.
Silver bulls obviously need a break above the 2455 double top high for a buy signal & a chance to catch up with the gold rally.
Just be aware that a close below 2290 on any day this week is a sell signal targeting 2255 & strong support at 2220/00.
WTI Crude February choppy & erratic with no clear trend after failed bullish breakout. I must wait for a signal or a breakout. First resistance at the upper end of the 2 month range at 8260/8300. A break above 8320 can target 8420/30 & 8470/90.
First support at 8060/40 for a potential 100-150 ticks scalp but longs need stops below 8000. Next downside target & support at 7930/00. Longs need stops below 7860.
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats toward 1.0850 ahead of US data
EUR/USD has lost its traction and declined toward 1.0850 following the mixed PMI data releases from Germany and the Eurozone. Ahead of S&P Global PMI surveys from the US, the US Dollar Index holds steady above 102.00, forcing XAU/USD to stay on the back foot.
GBP/USD extends slide to 1.2300 area after UK PMI data
GBP/USD came under renewed bearish pressure and declined toward 1.2300 after the UK S&P Global Services PMI unexpectedly fell to 48.0 in January. The renewed Brexit concerns and UK political jitters put additional weight on the Pound Sterling.
Gold bulls retain control near nine-month top, just below $1,950
Gold price builds on the previous day's modest uptick and gains some follow-through traction for the second successive day on Tuesday. The momentum pushes the XAU/USD to its highest level since April 22, around the $1,942-$1,943 region during the early European session, though lacks follow-through.
Why Solana, Cardano and Polkadot holders are pouring capital into small caps in 2023
Holders on Ethereum-killer networks Solana, Cardano and Polkadot have started cycling into small market capitalization cryptocurrencies, hunting undervalued tokens.
More job cuts, PMI data and Microsoft earnings
In other currencies, the EURUSD couldn’t consolidate gains above the 1.09 mark yesterday. But today’s PMI data could help give another boost to the single currency. And, if not, the message from the European Central Bank (ECB) is crystal clear: the rate hikes will continue and that’s positive for the euro.