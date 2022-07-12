The price of gold fell to a new nine-month low on Tuesday, at one point falling below $1725. In the region of $1720-1740, gold has been finding support in the declines of the last 15 months, and the daily charts clearly show that gold sellers have been slowing down lately.
Interestingly, gold has been living its life in the last few days, experiencing a sharp drop earlier in the month, but gaining support last week. Judging by the market dynamics, the most aggressive decline of the single currency in the previous week has supported gold buying.
Since March, the euro gold price has already found support on several occasions at the approach of the €1700 area, an important milestone, and the area of the high in August 2020, maintaining a substantial downside potential.
It would be naive to assume that buying gold now would protect capital in the event of existential problems in the Eurozone. But this assumption is difficult to confirm with history.
In 2012, gold was losing with the euro, and it only reversed upwards in the second half of the year following the recovery of the eurozone confidence.
Gold has reached the 61.8% of the 2018-2020 growth wave with accumulated local oversold. In such an environment, a short-term rebound is highly likely, which would be true if the dollar also loosens its grip.
However, a rebound in the coming days could prove to be a bull trap or not at all. Towards the most pessimistic scenario, seasonality and downside potential on higher timeframes is in favour.
Gold rarely changes its chosen trend in March-April, but it often does so in August-September. On the weekly candlesticks, the gold is far from the oversold area, and it is easy to see that we have seen reversals on these intervals when the oversold area is touched.
A potential target for the bears could be the 200-week moving average, pointing upwards and now passing through $1650.
Trade Responsibly. CFDs and Spread Betting are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 77.37% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs and Spread Betting with this provider. The Analysts' opinions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as a recommendation or trading advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds near 1.0050 as US stocks open mixed
EUR/USD continues to fluctuate near 1.0050 in the early American session on Tuesday after having tested parity earlier in the day. Wall Street's main indexes trade mixed after the opening bell, helping the greenback limit its losses for the time being.
GBP/USD extends rebound toward 1.1900
GBP/USD has extended its recovery and turned flat on the day near 1.1900 in the second half of the day on Tuesday. The dollar is having a difficult time preserving its strength but the cautious market mood seems to be limiting the pair's upside.
Gold stays on the back foot near $1,730
Gold is struggling to attract investors and continues to trade near $1,730 despite a more-than-3% decline witnessed in the 10-year. The worsening demand outlook amid reinstated coronavirus lockdown measures in China seems to be weighing on the yellow metal.
XRP price could visit December 2020 lows if this happens next
XRP price is at an inflection point that could trigger a further sell-off after the recent breakdown of a stable and significant support floor. Therefore, investors need to be cautious about their takes on the market.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!