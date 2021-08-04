Thanks to falling yields, precious metals are looking constructive again.

Gold has rebounded after testing the $1810 support level for the past two days and it looks poised to break its bearish trend line around $1825/30 as it continues to make bullish price action beneath it:

Source: TradingCandles.com and TradingView.com

Silver has already broken from its falling wedge pattern:

Source: TradingCandles.com and TradingView.com

The path of least resistance is clearly to the upside for both metals. Look to buy the dips.