Gold and silver have been steadily finding buyers since late September, pushing back from multi-month lows. Interestingly, at the same time, long-term interest rates continue to move upwards. Previously, rising bond yields acted as a factor for selling precious metals, paying no dividends or coupons.
In our view, investors have viewed inflation differently since the end of September. They see inflation as less transitionary than before: neverending supply chain problems, high energy prices, and accelerating wage growth amplify pro-inflationary factors.
Under these conditions, hedges against long-term inflation in cryptocurrencies and precious metals are regaining their shine. In addition, the latter have sagged substantially in more than a year of corrective trend.
On the 29th of September, we saw the final chord of the sell-off, which simultaneously affected bitcoin, gold, silver, and gold mining stocks. The next day, there was buying interest, sustaining until today. Admittedly, on a very different scale for different instruments.
Bitcoin has rallied over 60% from the bottom in late September, taking the price to an all-time high of $67,000 on Wednesday. Shares of the biggest gold miners are up around 10-15%. Silver jumped 12.5% during the same time: three times as much as gold with its 3.6%.
In terms of tech analysis, investors should pay attention to the fact that the bulls have managed to push metals and mining companies above their 50-day moving averages. This is the first sign of a break in the downtrend.
Potential buyers should pay attention to the lines of the 200-day moving averages for gold, silver, and related mining stocks. A sustained overcoming of $1800 per ounce of gold still acts as an important point to watch. A strong move above the indicators would signal that we do not see a rebound developing but a new cycle of rising gold prices.
Amongst the fundamental factors, a divergence between inflation expectations and the actions of the key central banks could provide support to the commodity markets. Signs that central bankers are not keeping pace will support a recovery rally in gold and help mining companies to increase their revenues and profits.
Trade Responsibly. CFDs and Spread Betting are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 77.37% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs and Spread Betting with this provider. The Analysts' opinions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as a recommendation or trading advice.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD turns south on renewed dollar’s demand
EUR/USD trades at the lower end of its recent range in the 1.1620 price zone, as the greenback benefited from the poor performance of equities and higher government bond yields.
GBP/USD pulls away from 1.3800 on renewed dollar's demand
GBP/USD retraced a portion of Wednesday's during the European trading hours pressured by the renewed USD strength and the souring market mood. With the latest US data failing to trigger a reaction, the pair retreats from 1.3800 but holds nearby.
Gold bulls maintain the pressure as inflation concerns are back
Gold trades at around $1,781.00 a troy ounce, flat on a daily basis. However, the bright metal has posted a higher high and a higher low for a fourth consecutive day, a sign that buyers are still interested in the safe-haven asset.
Nothing will stop the crypto bull run
Bitcoin hit new all-time highs and looks to set a new target of $100K as next significant number. ETH broke a bearish top line and could hit new all-time highs by the end of this week. XRP sees both bears and bulls waiting on the sideline.
Bitcoin soars, can the US economy be far behind? Premium
Bitcoin has had a most optimistic month, rocketing almost 60% higher in three weeks. The US economy is beset with labor shortages, inflation, falling growth and an inability to conclude the pandemic. Join our analysts for a look into two market visions.