Gold

Since the start of Monday's trading, the price for gold has been respecting the 50, 100 and 200-hour simple moving averages. However, the most impact appears to be done by the resistance of the 200-hour simple moving average, which has kept the price down since early Monday's trading.

If the resistance of the 200-hour SMA fails, the rate could reach for the upper trend line of the channel down pattern, which captures the price's decline since the last week. Above the trend line, the 1,800.00 mark might act as resistance.

Meanwhile, a potential move downwards would have to pass the support of the 50 and 100-hour simple moving averages near 1,780.00. Below the SMAs, there is no technical support as low as the lower trend line of the channel down pattern near 1,755.00.