Gold
As the price for gold was testing the support zone below the 1,785.00 level, the US Consumer Price Index was released. The worse than forecast US data caused a drop of the value of the USD. Subsequently, the price of gold jumped.
During the three hour surge, the bullion broke above the resistance of the 200-hour SMA and the 1,800.00/1,805.00 resistance zone. The event signals that the price for gold might end sideways trading. However, by the middle of Wednesday's trading, the price had reached below the 200-hour SMA and the 1,800.00 level.
If the yellow metal declines, support could be provided by the 55 and 100-hour SMAs near 1,795.50. However, these levels failed to impact the price throughout this week. Due to that reason, it is a high possibility that the support zone below 1,785.00 could once again be reached.
On the other hand, a surge of gold would test the 200-hour SMA and the 1,800.00/1,805.00 zone before reaching new high levels like the summer high zone at 1,830.00/1,835.00.
This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces off 1.18 as the market mood improves
EUR/USD is trading above 1.18, rising from the lows. Earlier, worries about Chinese growth and uncertainty about Fed policy weigh on sentiment despite weaker US inflation.
GBP/USD rises above 1.38 after UK CPI beats estimates
GBP/USD is trading above 1.38 after the UK reported an annual increase of 3.2% in headline consumer prices, above 2.9% expected. Earlier, dollar strength pressured the currency pair.
XAU/USD remains on the defensive near $1800 mark
Gold struggled to capitalize on the previous day's post-US CPI strong move up from two-week lows and faced rejection near the very important 200-day SMA on Wednesday.
Cardano price could reach $8 if this accumulation fractal plays out
Cardano price has been accumulating for over a month now, hinting that a volatile move is incoming. This accumulation phase seems similar to the one seen between November 18, 2020, and January 5, 2021.
US Consumer Price Index: Is stagflation next?
US Consumer Price Index ebbs slightly in August. Treasury yields fall on weaker than forecast inflation. Dollar follows interest rates lower, equities tumble. CPI and poor August NFP may may delay Fed taper.