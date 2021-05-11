Gold, Silver, WTI Crude
Gold Spot beat strong 100 day moving average resistance for a buy signal & shot higher to 1845 yesterday.
Silver Spot finally beat first resistance at 2685/95 for the next buy signal initially targeting 2725 then 2770/80. We topped almost exactly here on Friday & bottomed exactly at first support at 2710/00.
WTI Crude JUNE Future key 500 week moving average resistance at 6600/6620 again this week.
Daily analysis
Gold 200 day moving average at 1848/50 is the main challenge for bulls this week. We held 5 points below here yesterday. However a break above 1855 is a buy signal initially targeting 1875 & 1890.
Downside is expected to be limited with first support at 1820/15. Below 1810 however risks a slide to to a buying opportunity at 1798/95 �" longs need stops below 1790.
Silver break above 2710 is the next buy signal initially targeting 2725 then 2770/80 (we topped exactly here), perhaps as far as 2815/25 this week.
Downside is expected to be limited with support at 2710/2690. Stop below 2670.
WTI Crude should have strong support at 6450/30 but a break below 6390 targets 6370/60 with very strong support at 6320/00. Longs need stops below 6270.
Minor resistance at 6510/30. Strong resistance at 6600/20 but above here can target 6655/60. Above 6680 look for 6730/40 & resistance at 6790/6810.
Chart
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
