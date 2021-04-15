Top daily news

Equities markets are mixed currently after SP 500 pulled backed on Wednesday following earnings reports from leading banks. Apple shares fell 1.79% while the IT giant set the date for its next online-only event for April 20 with Apple expected to upgrade the screens of its iPads with a Pro-inspired design, Tesla stocks lost 3.95% Wednesday underperforming market.

Forex news

Currency Pair Change EUR USD -0.01% GBP USD +0.08% USD JPY +0.82% AUD USD +2.1%

The Dollar weakening has paused currently ahead of the US Labor Department report at 13:30 CET expected to show 703 thousand Americans sought unemployment benefits over the last week, down from 744 thousand the previous week. The live dollar index data show the ICE US Dollar index, a measure of the dollar’s strength against a basket of six rival currencies, lost 0.2% Wednesday.

Both EUR/USD and GBP/USD continued climbing yesterday as Eurostat reported industrial production in euro-zone declined 1% over month in February after 0.8% increase in previous month, when a 1.2% fall was forecast. Both euro and Pound are lower against the Dollar currently. AUD/USD accelerated its climbing while USD/JPY slowed its sliding Wednesday with the dynamics intact for both currently.

Stock market news

Indices Change Dow Jones Index +0.21% GB 100 Index +1.06% Nikkei Index +0.07% Australian Stock Index +0.51%

The US stock futures are up currently after ending marginally lower on Wednesday despite better-than-expected results from major US banks including Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo. The three main US stock indexes booked returns ranging from -1.0% to 0.16%.

European stock indexes are mixed currently after edging higher Wednesday with travel and leisure shares leading gains as the European Commission announced a new deal with Pfizer and BioNTech to deliver 50 million additional doses of their shots in the second quarter. Asian stock indexes are mixed today with Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 All Ordinaries index leading gains as Australia's employment surge continued in March.

Commodity market news

Commodities Change Brent Crude Oil +0.37% WTI Crude +0.26%

Brent is near one month currently. Prices surged Wednesday after Energy Information Administration report US crude stocks fell by bigger than expected 5.9 million barrels last week while gasoline stocks edged higher by 309,000 barrels, less than expectations for a 786,000 barrel rise. The US oil benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures jumped 4.9% and is higher currently. June Brent crude added 4.6% to $66.58 a barrel on Wednesday.

Gold market news

Metals Change Gold +0.56%

Gold prices are edging up today. April gold slid 0.7% to $1736.20 an ounce on Wednesday.

