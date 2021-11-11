Overview: Labour shortages persist pushing US wage inflation to the highest level in 10 years. Commodity prices eased over the past month, though, as gas, oil and coal prices are off the peaks. Bottlenecks continue to drive unusually long delivery times. Freight rates have stabilized at very high levels. We look for US core inflation to rise further and peaking somewhat above 5% in February 2022 before easing to around 2-1/2% by end-2022. In the euro we expect core inflation to peak now.
Inflation expectations: Market-based inflation expectations have moved to new cycle highs in both US and Europe over the past month (although it has declined from the peak over the past week). Survey-based inflation expectations are also on the rise in both US and euro area (especially short-term expectations).
US: CPI inflation was once again higher than anticipated in October, now running at 6.2% y/y, the highest rate since December 1990. Price increases are becoming more broad-based and not only driven by surging energy and food prices. Survey-based short-term inflation expectations remain very high but long-term measures remain well-anchored for now. 10yr breakeven inflation expectations are once again above the 2004- 07 average. Wage growth is increasing, most likely reflecting shortage of labour (not least within “leisure and hospitality” where wage growth is above 11% y/y).
Euro: HICP inflation rose to 4.1% in October, a new all-time high. Energy continues to be the main driver accounting for 2.3pp of the increase, due to higher natural gas and electricity prices. Although natural gas prices have declined some 40% from the peak, elevated energy price inflation is likely to stay with us in the coming months. As we enter 2022 and some of the inflation distortions will fade, it will be important to keep a close eye on wage developments, not least the big German bargaining rounds, see Research Euro Area - German wages: what to watch in 2022, 25 October.
China: Chinese PPI inflation rose to 10.7% in September, the highest rate in more than 25 years. CPI inflation is still well behaved at 0.7%.
This publication has been prepared by Danske Bank for information purposes only. It is not an offer or solicitation of any offer to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Whilst reasonable care has been taken to ensure that its contents are not untrue or misleading, no representation is made as to its accuracy or completeness and no liability is accepted for any loss arising from reliance on it. Danske Bank, its affiliates or staff, may perform services for, solicit business from, hold long or short positions in, or otherwise be interested in the investments (including derivatives), of any issuer mentioned herein. Danske Bank's research analysts are not permitted to invest in securities under coverage in their research sector.
This publication is not intended for private customers in the UK or any person in the US. Danske Bank A/S is regulated by the FSA for the conduct of designated investment business in the UK and is a member of the London Stock Exchange.
Copyright () Danske Bank A/S. All rights reserved. This publication is protected by copyright and may not be reproduced in whole or in part without permission.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates below 1.1500 amid firmer US dollar
EUR/USD remains pressured below 1.1500, eyeing fresh yearly lows. Hotter US inflation spooks the market while underpins the US dollar. Fed speculation will continue to lead the sentiment amid holiday-thinned trading.
GBP/USD clings to small gains above 1.3400 after UK GDP data
GBP/USD is posting modest recovery gains above 1.3400 in the early European session on Thursday. The data from the UK revealed that the Gross Domestic Product expanded by 0.6% on a monthly basis in September, surpassing the market expectation of 0.4%.
Gold has more room to rise after US inflation-led explosion
Gold price off highs but remains on track for the additional upside. The jump in US inflation boosts gold’s appeal as an inflation hedge. The yellow metal price could rise towards $1,880 if June 16 highs give way.
MATIC price to restart 150% breakout as a crucial trend reversal signal emerges
MATIC price experienced a 20% sell-off on November 11 as it dropped to $1.73. A retest of the ascending triangle’s horizontal trend line could trigger the start of a 150% upswing. A daily close below $1.56 will invalidate the bullish thesis for Polygon.
US CPI Analysis: Why the highest inflation since 1990 only worth a short-term dollar spike Premium
US inflation hit 6.2% year while core prices are up to 4.6%, far above expectations. Fed Chair Powell may still see through the data and so will potential replacement Brainard. The dollar's rise could be short-lived, at least while imminent rate hikes are off the cards.