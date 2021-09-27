- German Election results (00:00).

- Reviewing the charts and technicals (06:30).

- UK fuel crisis (08:31).

- Previewing ECB Sintra monetary policy conference (11:00).

- A look at the commodity charts Oil and Gold (16:20).

- Japanese LDP leadership elections (21:10).

- Thursday & Friday's Key economic data from China / Europe / US (23:17).

 

EUR/USD is trading around 1.17, struggling to rise amid the close German elections. The safe-haven dollar dropped earlier as the Evergrande crisis eased. US Durable Goods Orders and a speech by the ECB's Lagarde are eyed.

GBP/USD is trading close to 1.37, benefiting from the upbeat market mood and last week's BOE hawkishness. Brexit-related shortages of petrol in the UK hurt sterling earlier. 

Gold is easing off the higher levels, as the risk-on market environment amid ebbing China Evergrande fears and US stimulus optimism dulls the safe-haven appeal of the bright metal.

A few months after the cryptocurrency mining ban in China, the country issued another update last week, reiterating that digital assets are banned and crypto exchanges are prohibited.

The US consumer belied predictions that a slowing economy would cut into Retail Sales in August. Instead of falling 0.8% as forecast, sales jumped 0.7%. Sales outside of the production crippled auto sector were even stronger.

