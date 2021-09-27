- German Election results (00:00).
- Reviewing the charts and technicals (06:30).
- UK fuel crisis (08:31).
- Previewing ECB Sintra monetary policy conference (11:00).
- A look at the commodity charts Oil and Gold (16:20).
- Japanese LDP leadership elections (21:10).
- Thursday & Friday's Key economic data from China / Europe / US (23:17).
Amplify Trading is a Limited company registered in England and Wales. Registered number 6798566. Registered address: 50 Bank Street, 3rd Floor, Canary Wharf, London, E24 5NS. Information or opinions provided by us should not be used for investment advice and do not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or financial instruments or any advice or recommendation with respect to such securities or other financial instruments. When making a decision about your investments, you should seek the advice of a professional financial adviser.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles around 1.17 in aftermath of German elections
EUR/USD is trading around 1.17, struggling to rise amid the close German elections. The safe-haven dollar dropped earlier as the Evergrande crisis eased. US Durable Goods Orders and a speech by the ECB's Lagarde are eyed.
GBP/USD rises toward 1.37 as upbeat mood outweigh petrol crisis
GBP/USD is trading close to 1.37, benefiting from the upbeat market mood and last week's BOE hawkishness. Brexit-related shortages of petrol in the UK hurt sterling earlier.
XAU/USD eyes $1767 critical supply zone
Gold is easing off the higher levels, as the risk-on market environment amid ebbing China Evergrande fears and US stimulus optimism dulls the safe-haven appeal of the bright metal.
Huobi to stop servicing Chinese users as China vows strict crackdown on crypto
A few months after the cryptocurrency mining ban in China, the country issued another update last week, reiterating that digital assets are banned and crypto exchanges are prohibited.
US Durable Goods Orders August: Retail Sales have led the way
The US consumer belied predictions that a slowing economy would cut into Retail Sales in August. Instead of falling 0.8% as forecast, sales jumped 0.7%. Sales outside of the production crippled auto sector were even stronger.