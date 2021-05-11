GBPUSD extended Friday’s bullish run to a 2½-month high of 1.4157 on Monday but finished the day slightly lower around the closing price from the end of February at 1.4135, which has also been a hurdle during 2018.
The RSI has yet to reach the overbought territory and the MACD continues to gain momentum above its red signal line and within the positive area. Therefore, the bulls may not easily walk away in the short term.
Above the 1.4235 barriers, the 1.4240 – 1.4350 region could be another trouble, a break of which is likely required for an exciting ascent towards the top line of the bullish channel seen around 1.4630 and closer to the 2015 – 2016 restrictive zone. Higher, the next target could be the 1.4950 bar.
Should the bears take over, the shorter-term simple moving averages (SMAs) and the channel’s bottom line could settle a safety-net within the 1.3910 – 1.3850 zone, deterring any moves towards the previous lows around 1.3670. In the case the latter fails to hold, weakening the confidence in the one-year-old uptrend, the door would open for the 200-day SMA at 1.3450, while deeper, sellers may face another challenge inside the 1.3310 – 1.3200 border.
Summarizing, GBPUSD bulls are expected to persist in the short term as the technical bias continues to flash green. That said, some caution is warranted as the pair is approaching overbought waters and key barriers are lying ahead.
Forex trading and trading in other leveraged products involves a significant level of risk and is not suitable for all investors.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises above 1.2150 amid upbeat German data
EUR/USD has been rising above 1.2150 after the German ZEW Economic Sentiment gauge beat expectations with 84.4 points. Earlier, concerns about inflation boosted the dollar.
GBP/USD trades off the highs amid risk-off mood, ahead of Bailey
GBP/USD is trading above 1.41 but off the fresh highs. The safe-haven dollar is gaining ground amid fears of inflation. UK PM Johnson's announcement of additional easing of restrictions boosted the pound on Monday. BOE Governor Andrew Bailey is set to speak later on.
200-DMA might cap XAU/USD ahead of US CPI on Wednesday
Gold refreshed multi-month tops on Monday, albeit lacked any strong follow-through buying. A modest USD rebound held bulls from placing fresh bets and kept a lid on any further gains.
SHIB price skyrockets as Binance Lists Dogecoin rival Shiba Inu
“DOGE killer” Shiba Inu coin has reached a new all-time high as it rides on bullish momentum from recent crypto exchange listings. SHIB price has climbed by over 2,260% in the past week, as many investors missed out on the Dogecoin pump.
Nasdaq (NDX QQQ) Technical view, key chart levels, Nasdaq tests trendline support
The Nasdaq is trading nicely from resistance to support. Friday's rally stalled at the convergence of the 9 and 21-day resistance. Monday sees the resistance work well and so the Nasdaq sells off and currently finds support at the lower trendline seen in the chart below.