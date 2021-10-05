GBP/USD finds resistance at 23.6% Fibonacci in descending channel [Video]

GBPUSD has been developing in a downward sloping channel since the beginning of June, with the price recently posting another rebound at the bottom of this structure at 1.3410.
The cable is currently testing the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of the down leg from 1.4248 to 1.3410 at 1.3608.
In technical indicators, the MACD oscillator is trying to overcome its trigger line in the negative territory. However, the RSI indicator is pointing down below its neutral threshold of 50, while the short-term simple moving averages (SMAs) are heading south for the moment.
If the pair fails to surpass the 1.3600 handle, the market could move lower again to meet the 1.3410 barrier, taken from the latest lows. Steeper decreases could open the way towards the 1.3105-1.3180 support area.
Alternatively, a jump above the immediate resistance of 1.3608 could see the market testing the 20-day SMA at 1.3678 and the 38.2% Fibonacci of 1.3732. Stretching higher, the bulls may head towards the 50.0% Fibonacci of 1.3830, which overlaps with the 200-day SMA.
To sum up, GBPUSD is in a bearish trend in the medium-term picture and only an advance above the 200-day SMA may change this outlook to neutral again.
Forex trading and trading in other leveraged products involves a significant level of risk and is not suitable for all investors.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD is attempting to pick up from 14-month lows at 1.1530
The euro ticks up from multi-month lows at 1.1530. The euro is trying to bounce up from multi-month lows at 1.1530 on Wednesday’s US trading session although it remains well below previous lows at 1.1560 so far.
GBP/USD: Sellers remain hopeful below 1.3635 key hurdle
GBP/USD extend the recent rebound from the weekly bottom towards the 1.3600 threshold, near 1.3590 during the initial Asian session on Thursday. The cable pair again bounces off 23.6% Fibonacci retracement (Fibo.) of September 14-29 downside, actually before that.
Gold probes hidden bearish divergence above $1,750 on firmer sentiment
Gold edges higher following the rebound from weekly low. XAU/USD cheers improvement in the market sentiment, firmer around $1,763 during Thursday’s Asian session. The yellow metal refreshed weekly low before bouncing off $1,746 the previous day.
Ethereum price to set new all-time high at $4,500 as ETH bulls take over
Bullish structural breakout of the Cloud in the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo system. Fibonacci expansions project a new critical zone for the all-time high near $4,500, Few roadblocks ahead if Ethereum maintains momentum.
Underlying strength, but gathering clouds
Recent data show business and consumer sentiment has peaked and real GDP growth is expected to slow down whilst remaining well above potential.