GBPUSD switched to a recovery mode on Monday following last week’s brutal sell-off, which worsened the broad outlook and squeezed the price to a new two-year low of 1.2100.
The previous low of 1.2154 is currently limiting upside pressures as the momentum indicators provide little hope for a meaningful rally. Explaining that, the slight upturn in the RSI is not convincing yet since the indicator remains well dipped in the bearish area, while the negative slope in the Stochastics suggests that the bears have more fuel in the tank. Moreover, the MACD seems to have started a new bearish round below its red signal and zero lines.
If sellers dominate below the 1.2100 round-level, the next pivot point could develop somewhere between the 1.2074 low from May 2020 and the 1.2000 psychological number, where the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement of the 2020 – 2021 uptrend is also placed. The 1.1970 restrictive zone may immediately attract attention before the decline sharpens towards the 1.1765 handle.
In the positive scenario, where the pair snaps the nearby block at 1.2154, the recovery could continue towards the 61.8% Fibonacci of 1.2312. An extension higher could initially pause near the 20-day simple moving average (SMA) at 1.2483 and then face a more challenging battle within the 1.2545 – 1.2600 zone, formed by two tentative descending trendlines and the 50-day SMA. If the latter proves easy to claim and the price crawls above May’s high of 1.2665, the next target could be the bottom-line of the broken bearish channel seen around 1.2770.
In short, although GBPUSD is pushing for some recovery, buying interest is currently looking weak. Hence, the market is expected to face some extra losses before the next bullish phase takes place.
Forex trading and trading in other leveraged products involves a significant level of risk and is not suitable for all investors.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
NZD/USD pares Fed-inspired gains below 0.6300 on downbeat NZ Q1 GDP
NZD/USD fails to hold the post-Fed gains as it slumps nearly 20 pips after New Zealand’s Q1 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) release on early Thursday morning in Asia. The quote rose the most in a week the previous day before dropping back to 0.6265 at the latest.
AUD/USD defends post-Fed gains around 0.7000 with eyes on Australia Employment
AUD/USD grinds higher around 0.7000 as bulls take a breather following the Fed-inspired rally, the biggest daily jump since early May. US Treasury yields, USD dropped after Fed matched wide market expectations by announcing 75 bp rate hike.
Gold sustains above $1,830 as yields plunge despite hawkish Fed
Gold price (XAU/USD) has witnessed a firmer rebound after hitting a low of $1,815.00 in the late New York session as the Federal Reserve (Fed) dictated a 75 basis point (bps) rate hike after its two-day policy discussion meeting.
What is happening to influencers that promoted projects like Shiba Inu
Influencers that target financial investors, popularly known as “finfleuncers”, now risk five years of jail time if they break laws on financial advice in Australia. The Australian Securities and Investments Commission says that influencers may need a license to give advice on investments.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!