Hi Traders, watching price levels on the GBPUSD weekly, daily, and 15 min charts.
Price has been advancing from the 1.2679 weekly support level.
1.2741-28 the 62-79% fib retracement area.
Watching for price to decline and hold at this intraday support area for a further advance targeting a break above the 1.2797 daily resistance level.
