GBPJPY is advancing above the 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs) and the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of the up leg from 129.30 to 156.06 t 149.75, remaining in a medium-term downward sloping channel. 

 

Regarding the technical indicators, the stochastic oscillator is turning upwards after the bullish crossover within the %K and %D lines in the oversold territory, suggesting a positive bias. Moreover, the RSI is rising in the positive region, following the rebound off the 30 level.

A break above the Ichimoku cloud and the return line of the channel would ease the downside pressure, while a climb above the 152.80-153.40 could help turn the medium-term bias to a bullish one.

If the bears take the upper hand again and the price drifts below the 23.6% Fibonacci, that could bring into play the 148.45-148.90 zone and the 38.2% Fibonacci of 148.85. More declines could take the market until the 50.0% Fibonacci of 142.70.

Overall, GBPJPY has been in a descending channel since May 27; however, a rise above the 40-month high of 156.06 could switch the outlook to positive.

How do emotions affect trade?
EUR/USD remains below 1.1750 on dismal German IFO, risk-off mood

EUR/USD is holding steady below 1.1750 after German IFO surprised to the downside. Hawkish Fed, Evergande risks amid stimulus hopes keep investors wary. The US dollar attempts a bounce amid a cautious mood, firmer Treasury yields. Powell's speech awaited.

GBP/USD battles 1.3700 amid risk-aversion

GBP/USD is battling 1.3700, as the US dollar holds its bonce amid worsening market mood. The pound reverses hawkish BOE-led gains, as Brexit woes and China Evergrande uncertainty weigh. Focus shifts to Powell's speech. 

XAU/USD clings to gains above $1,750, upside seems limited

Gold gained some positive traction on the last trading day of the week and recovered a part of the overnight slump to the lowest level since August 11.

Axie Infinity nears the end of bearish outlook as AXS contemplates 25% gains

A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Axie Infinity price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate how AXS behaves as it trades above key support.

German Elections Preview: Three EUR/USD scenarios for the post-Merkel dawn

Who will succeed Angela Merkel at the helm of Europe's largest economy? The long-serving beacon of stability is stepping down as Germany's Chancellor after 16 years, and her big shoes leave a hole in the old continent's leadership. 

