GBPJPY pair has recently moved to a new high, after coming higher out of wave (4) running a triangle pattern at the start of 2023, so it’s ideally trading in final wave (5) od C of B. However, there can be still room for another push higher as the current recovery from 158 is an incomplete impulse.
It’s ideally now slowing down within subwave 4 of (5) before a continuation higher for wave 5 of (5). The first support is at 180, and then the second at 176.50 for a flat.
Basic Elliott Wave impulse is strong and impulsive movement, which should be completed by five waves in different degrees.
Get Full Access To Our Premium Elliott Wave Analysis For 14 Days. Click here.
By using Wavetraders website, any services, products, and content contained here, you agree that use of our service is entirely at your own risk. You understand that there is a very high degree of risk involved in trading on the markets. We assume no responsibility or liability for your trading and investment results. The charts, and all articles published on www.wavetraders.com are provided for informational and educational purposes only!
By using the information and services of www.ew-forecast.com you assume full responsibility for any and all gains and losses, financial, emotional or otherwise, experienced, suffered or incurred by you.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises back toward 1.0700 amid quiet markets
EUR/USD is finding fresh buyers, heading back toward 1.0700 in the European session on Monday. The pair is cheering a better market mood, upbeat ECB commentary and a broad US Dollar pullback. German Bundesbank's monthly report eyed.
GBP/USD remains on the defensive below 1.2400
GBP/USD remains on the back foot near a three-month low below 1.2400 early Monday. The pair is struggling to find a floor, despite an upbeat market mood and a broad retreat in the US Dollar. Traders stay cautious ahead of big event risks - the UK inflation data and the BoE decision.
Gold eases from one-week high, $1,930 barrier continues to cap
Gold price retreats from a one-week high touched this Monday, albeit lacks follow-through. The cautious market mood underpins the safe-haven XAU/USD amid a modest USD downtick.
Chainlink could face increased selling pressure as $100 million worth of LINK tokens hit exchanges
Chainlink price yields 7% daily gain with bullish catalysts like whale accumulation and recent partnerships. LINK holders expect a negative impact on Chainlink price with $100 million worth of tokens hitting Binance.
Dollar dips as investors take profits ahead of FOMC meeting
The US dollar recently retreated as investors capitalised on upbeat US economic data before the Federal Reserve's forthcoming policy meeting, where 97% anticipate interest rates will remain stable.