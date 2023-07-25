GBP/USD: Will the pair rise towards its resistance level at around $1.2880?

Share:

Looking at GBPUSD’s chart, we can see that the GBP lost significant ground over USD in the past days, and it is currently traded around 15-20 pips above the support level at the rate of around $1.2845. Today, if it manages to hold it above the support level of $1.2825-1.2830, then we could expect it to rise further towards the resistance level at around $1.2880, otherwise it should re-test the level of $1.28.