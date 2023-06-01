The GBP/USD pair climbed as much as 1.2482 today,registering a new high. Now, it has retreated a little also because the US ADP Non-Farm Employment Change came in at 278K versus 173K expected. The Unemployment Claims and ISM Manufacturing PMI represent high-impact events as well, so the fundamentals should move the rate.
Technically, the rate registered an aggressive breakout through the median line (ml) and above 1.2469. Stabilizing above the median line (ml) should announce further growth towards the upper median line (uml).
Join Learn 2 Trade VIP Group now!
Information on the Learn2.trade website and inside our Telegram Group is intended for educational purposes and is not to be construed as investment advice. Trading the financial markets carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Before trading, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, experience, and risk appetite. Only trade with money you are prepared to lose. Like any investment, there is a possibility that you could sustain losses of some or all of your investment whilst trading. You should seek independent advice before trading if you have any doubts. Past performance in the markets is not a reliable indicator of future performance. Learn2.trade takes no responsibility for loss incurred as a result of the content provided inside our Telegram Groups. By signing up as a member you acknowledge that we are not providing financial advice and that you are making the decision on the trades you place in the markets. We have no knowledge of the level of money you are trading with or the level of risk you are taking with each trade.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats below 1.0700 after upbeat US employment data
EUR/USD has lost its recovery momentum and retreated slightly below 1.0700 in the early American session on Thursday. After the monthly data published by the ADP showed that private sector payrolls rose 278,000 in May, the US Dollar found support and forced the pair to edge lower.
GBP/USD pulls away from daily highs, stays above 1.2450
GBP/USD has edged lower from the daily high it set above 1.2480 but managed to stay above 1.2450. Although the US Dollar stays resilient against its rivals after the better-than-expected private sector employment data, the risk-positive market atmosphere helps the pair hold its ground.
Gold stays in daily range above $1,960 as US yields puch lower
Gold price declined below $1,960 in the early American session but didn't have a hard time rising back above that level. Despite the upbeat ADP employment data from the US, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield stays in the red well below 3.7%, providing a lift to XAU/USD.
Bitcoin likely to remain in red through the next quarter if history is any indication
Bitcoin (BTC) price produced a monthly close at $27,210, noting a -6.92% return for May. The last-minute slide in BTC put an end to the four-month bullish streak that kickstarted the 2023 rally.
C3.ai gets punched in the face, is the AI hype a bit overdone?
OMG! Stocks sold off on Wednesday….and NVDA? That stock gave back $15 or 3.8% - What is going on? That is not supposed to happen….it can only go up! Quick someone call the NVDA police!