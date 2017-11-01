GBP/USD: Trump-triggered bounce to be short lived

The GBP/USD pair bounced from a fresh multi-month low of 1.2037 achieved during the American afternoon, as Trump's press conference triggered a short-term dollar sell-off. At the beginning of the day, data coming from the UK showed that in November 2016, Industrial Production was estimated to have increased by 2.1% compared with October 2016, while yearly basis, the increase was of 2.0%. Manufacturing Production increased by 1.3% in the same month, and by 1.2% when compared to November 2015. The total trade balance, however, posted a larger-than-expected deficit of £4.167B. The pair closed the day with gains after advancing up to 1.2270, now the immediate short term resistance, and in the 4 hours chart, technical readings favor additional advances, as the price is above a bearish 20 SMA whilst technical indicators bounced from oversold readings and maintain their strong bullish slopes within positive territory. Nevertheless, the negative sentiment towards the Pound may likely resume once the dust settles, with renewed declines below the 1.2200 figure denying chances of a firmer recovery.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.