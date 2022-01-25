So far every single Monday in 2022 has spelt trouble for GBP/USD
This Monday was no exception with the pair closing nearly half a percent lower on the day as rising geopolitical tensions related to Ukraine put a severe strain on risk assets globally. Weaker-than-expected flash UK January PMI survey results didn't lend much support to the pound. Nor has the scandal around Boris Johnson's premiership or post-Brexit tensions between the UK and EU over Northern Ireland.
GBP/USD after a brief dalliance below is now primed to retest the 1.34710 -1.34528 resistance now turned support established weeks prior. The latest price action represents a dramatic U-turn in the pound's fortunes from the end of last year. Propelled by a surprise 15 bps hike by the Bank of England (BoE), the first since the pandemic struck, and expectations of more in 2022, GBP/USD rose to a high of 1.37373 on 13 January 2022.
Economists are still expecting another 25 bps hike when the Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee meets on 3 February 2022. Likewise, at the time of writing, futures market was pricing an 87% chance of such an event. Indeed, inflation, as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI) accelerated to 5.4% y/y in December - its highest level since March of 1992 - and well above the BoE's 2% target.
UK CPI accelerated sharply in December
What looks less credible is whether the BoE presses ahead with further interest rate hikes past February. Interest rate curves pricing in two 25 bps hikes in 2022 and a probability of potentially 4 was one of the key catalysts for the British pounds assent versus the US dollar at the backend of last year. More to come on what to expect from the BoE as we get closer to the event.
For the moment, however, GBP/USD looks to be in a tenuous place. Technically, the pair is hugging the 200 Exponential Moving Average (EMA) both on the daily and 4-hour chart, which doesn't help in setting up a clear sense of direction. From a market structure perspective, however, the pair never rose enough to invalidate the downward trend established in the market in late September.
More downside to come?
A more convincing break above the 20 January high of 1.36660 is needed to really shift sentiment. For long positions to come back in a big way a sustained break above the 13 January high of 1.37489 is key. Until then, in terms of downside, keep an eye on 1.34174 the 38.2% retracement level (from October 2021 high and December 2021 low) and 1.33648 region which was a previous resistance level and pivot point for price.
All communication, messages, media and links distributed on this channel has been prepared by VARIANSE solely for information purposes without regard to any particular user’s investment objectives, financial situation, or means. The information in the publication is not an investment recommendation and it is not investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Reasonable care has been taken to ensure that this publication is not untrue or misleading when published, but VARIANSE does not represent that it is accurate or complete. VARIANSE does not accept any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from any use of this publication. Unless otherwise stated, any views forecasts, or estimates are solely those of the author(s), as of the date of the publication and are subject to change without notice. The information provided herein is not intended to constitute and does not constitute investment advice nor is the information intended as an offer or solicitation for the purchase or sales of any financial instrument. The information contained herein has no regard to the specific investment objects, the financial situation or particular needs of any particular recipient. Relevant and specific professional advice should always be obtained before making any investment decision. It is important to note that past performance is not indicative of future results. VARIANSE is a trading name of VDX Derivatives, authorised and regulated by the Financial Services Commission (FSC) of Mauritius. FSC license number C118023323. VARIANSE is also a trading name of VDX Limited and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in the United Kingdom. FCA register number 802012. This publication is not directed to residents of the United States and is not intended for distribution to, or use by, any person in any country or jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD on the back foot near 1.1300 after mixed IFO data
EUR/USD stays under modest bearish pressure near 1.1300 early Tuesday as investors eye headlines surrounding the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The data from Germany showed that IFO Business Climate Index improved modestly in January. On a negative note, IFO Current Assessment Index declined to 96.1 from 96.9.
GBP/USD loses recovery momentum after testing 1.3500
GBP/USD edged higher toward 1.3500 on Tuesday but struggled to preserve its recovery momentum. With safe-haven flows allowing the dollar to outperform its risk-sensitive rivals, the pair reversed its direction and started to push lower toward 1.3450.
Gold consolidates near $1,840, downside seems limited amid risk-off
Gold stays firmer around intraday high as bulls brace for yearly resistance break. Firmer inflation expectations add to the fears of hawkish Fed, US CB Consumer Confidence eyed.
Ethereum shifts away from ETH 2.0
Ethereum will be moving away from ETH 1.0 and ETH 2.0 as the protocol undergoes significant changes. Core developers on the network are referring to the stages on the blockchain as the “execution layer” and “consensus layer.”
Activision Blizzard dips lower ahead of Microsoft earnings call
Activision Blizzard could see its games thrust into the mainstream spotlight. Microsoft is set to release its FY2022 Q2 earnings on Tuesday after the close.