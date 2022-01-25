Overview
Watch the video for a summary of this week’s news releases, a review of the USD index, and a complete top down analysis of the GBPUSD. Review my previous GBPUSD analysis here.
GBP/USD weekly
Weekly support at 1.3168, resistance at 1.3571 and 1.3602.
Weekly chart is in a downtrend showing lower tops and bottoms. Price has rallied and then reversed at the 79% fib retracement level. Is a further lower top now forming on the weekly chart?
GBP/USD daily
Daily support at 1.3430, resistance at 1.3598.
Daily chart is in a downtrend showing a lower top and lower bottom. Price has moved back below the 1.3571 and 1.3602 weekly resistance levels.
Looking for price to rally back to the 1.3571 to 1.3602 weekly resistance area. Price rallying back to this area would present an ideal opportunity to sell for the next decline in line with the immediate downtrend.
Looking to sell a rally on the 4 hour chart. Watch the video for a full break down of my analysis on how you could trade this pair to the downside based on the 4 hour chart.
RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays pressured towards 1.1300 as USD cheers risk-off mood
EUR/USD remains on the back foot near 1.1300, two-week lows. Market sentiment remains sour, as Russia-Ukraine worries join pre-Fed anxiety. Treasury yields pause four-day downtrend while the dollar stays underpinned amid risk-off trading. US CB Consumer Confidence awaited ahead of Fed.
GBP/USD is testing critical hourly support
GBP/USD is holding tight in somewhat bearish territory below 1.35 the figure. Sterling dropped on Monday to its lowest in three weeks versus the US dollar, with traders moving out of risk and into safe havens due to the expectations of Fed tightening and escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine.
Gold consolidates near $1,840, downside seems limited amid risk-off
Gold stays firmer around intraday high as bulls brace for yearly resistance break. Firmer inflation expectations add to the fears of hawkish Fed, US CB Consumer Confidence eyed.
Bitcoin finds buyers despite new six-month and 2022 lows, BTC relief rally on deck
Bitcoin price collapses almost 10% on Monday but recovers the entirety of that loss to close in the green. Downside risks remain, but a corrective move higher is beginning.
Make or break Fed week
It could be a make or break week for the markets, with the Fed meeting tomorrow, big tech earnings, and ongoing tensions on the Ukraine/Russia border.