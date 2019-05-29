GBP/USD remains under heavy pressure, downside target 1.2540 — Confluence Detector

GBP/USD is trading in the mid-1.2600s, looking for a new direction as the focus remains on the leadership contest in the Conservative Party. What's next?

The Technical Confluences Indicator shows that GBP/USD is facing substantial resistance. The first level to watch is 1.2671 where the Simple Moving Average 100-15m meets the Fibonacci 38.2% one-day.

The next noteworthy cap is quite close. At 1.2704 we see the convergence of the SMA 200-1h, the Pivot Point one-month Support 2, and the previous day's high.

Another resistance confluence awaits at 1.2738 where we see the confluence of the Bollinger Band 4h-Upper, the Fibonacci 61.8% one-week, and the Fibonacci 161.8% one-day.

Looking down, initial support is around 1.2605 where the PP 1w-S1 and the previous weekly low converge.

The downside target is 1.2540 where we see the PP one-month S3 and the BB 1d-Lower meet.

All in all, support is much weaker than resistance.

