GBP/USD
GBPUSD was down over 40 pips this morning in immediate reaction to weaker than expected UK GDP data.
The price fell to the lowest in more than three months, attempting to break out of the recent four-day consolidation and pressuring pivotal 200DMA support.
The data released earlier this morning showed that Britain’s economy contracted at the fastest pace in 2023 (GDP m/m July -0.5% vs 0.5% in June and -0.2% f/c; annualized 0.0% July vs 0.9% in June).
Downbeat GDP numbers further sour the sentiment after labor data on Tuesday also fell below expectations, adding to concerns as Bank of England holds its policy meeting next week.
Weaker than expected numbers from key sectors of the UK economy are blow to hawks who advocate for more rate hikes (BOE is expected to deliver 25 basis points hike next week) though the policymakers could argue their expected decision by strong wage growth which will continue to fuel inflation (currently at 6.8% and the highest in the group of the most developed economies).
Technical picture on daily chart remains negative and fresh bearish signal is developing on 4-hr chart (Ichimoku cloud is above the price and thickening, Tenkan-sen crossed below Kijun-sen and 14-period momentum broke into negative territory).
However, bears continue to face increased headwinds from 200DMA (1.2430), which may continue to limit the downside, as markets probably look for further signals, focusing on US inflation report for August, due later today.
Res: 1.2482; 1.2534; 1.2547; 1.2608.
Sup: 1.2430; 1.2391; 1.2368; 1.2307.
Interested in GBP/USD technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 1.2599
- R2 1.2565
- R1 1.2527
- PP 1.2493
-
- S1 1.2456
- S2 1.2422
- S3 1.2385
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds lower ground below 1.0750 after Eurozone data, US CPI eyed
EUR/USD is trading on the back foot below 1.0750 in the European session on Wednesday. The US Dollar is stabilizing, as investors turn cautious and await the critical US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data. Dismal Eurozone Industrial Production data failed to move the Euro.
GBP/USD recovers toward 1.2500 ahead of US inflation data
GBP/USD is recovering ground toward 1.2500, having dipped to 1.2440 after the UK GDP contracted at a faster pace in July. The US Dollar holds steady amid a typical pre-US CPI data market nervousness.
Gold price consolidates as investors await US inflation report
Gold price struggles for a decisive move as investors turn cautious ahead of the US CPI data for August. The precious metal remains on tenterhooks as market participants see headline inflation rebounding due to a strong uptick in gasoline prices.
Binance.US CEO steps down with exchange shedding 30% of its staff
Binance.US, the subsidiary of Binance.com in the US, has laid off a significant number of its personnel, only weeks after the parent company also lost its high-ranking officers to layoffs and resignations.
US CPI Data Preview: Higher gasoline prices expected to propel inflation in August
The Consumer Price Index in the US is forecast to rise 3.6% YoY in August, up from the 3.2% increase recorded in July. Core CPI inflation is expected to fall sharply to 4.3% YoY in August.