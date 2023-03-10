GBP/USD
Cable rose further in early Friday’s trading, extending the rally on Thursday (up nearly 0.80%) sparked by unexpected acceleration in US weekly jobless claims (strongest rise in five months).
Additional support for sterling came from UK GDP data which showed that economy grew by 0.3% in January after contracting by 0.5% in December and beating forecast for 0.1% expansion, adding to expectations for another BOE rate hike in the policy meeting on March 23.
All eyes are on US February non-farm payrolls, due later today (205K f/c vs 517K Jan), which is expected to offer more clues on the Fed’s next steps and provide fresh direction signal.
Technical studies on daily chart have improved after Thursday’s rally signaled formation of Doji reversal pattern and generated bullish signal on return and close above 200DMA.
However, fresh bulls will need more work at the upside to boost positive signal as moving averages (except 200DMA) remain in bearish setup and 14-d momentum is still in the negative territory.
Bulls face headwinds at initial barrier (10DMA at 1.1965), which guards more significant 1.2000/08 (psychological / 20DMA), 1.2049 (Fibo 38.2% of 1.2447/1.1802) and 1.2073 (base of falling weekly Ichimoku cloud).
Firm break of these barriers is needed to boost reversal signal and open way for stronger recovery, while early upside rejection would generate initial signal of recovery stall and keep in play risk of return to Wednesday’s low at 1.1802 (the lowest since late November).
Res: 1.1965; 1.2000; 1.2049; 1.2073.
Sup: 1.1898; 1.1840; 1.1820; 1.1802.
Interested in GBP/USD technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 1.2068
- R2 1.2003
- R1 1.1961
- PP 1.1897
-
- S1 1.1854
- S2 1.179
- S3 1.1747
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds steady below 1.0600 ahead of US NFP
EUR/USD is treading water just below the 1.0600 mark ahead of the European open. The pair is defending minor gains amid a rebound in the US Dollar, as risk sentiment sours ahead of the critical US Nonfarm Payrolls data and ECB Chief Lagarde's speech.
GBP/USD rises toward 1.1950 after mixed UK data
GBP/USD has gained traction and climbed to the 1.1950 area in the European session on Friday. The data from the UK showed that the real GDP grew by 0.3% in January, surpassing the market expectation of 0.1%. On a negative note, Industrial and Manufacturing Production contracted.
Gold rebounds from $1,830 as USD Index turns subdued
Gold price (XAU/USD) has delivered a break above the consolidation formed in a $2 range in the Asian session. On a broader note, the precious metal is inside the woods as $1,825-1,836 range consolidation is still intact ahead of the release of the United States Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data.
Could Voyager’s selling spree drive Ethereum price further into the ground?
Bankrupt crypto lender platform Voyager has reportedly offloaded $350 million worth of assets over the last six weeks. The company still has $151 million in ETH and roughly $50 million in Shiba Inu Coin, which could hit the exchanges, triggering another sell-off.
Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Five scenarios for the Fed, USD and stocks reactions, with probabilities Premium
"A decision has not been made" – Fed Chair Powell's attempt to soothe market worries about a potential 50 bps hike in two weeks has only raised expectations for the upcoming report.