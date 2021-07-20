GBP/USD

Cable remains offered on Tuesday hit new 4 ½ months low in extension of Monday’s 0.73% fall, driven by risk aversion on growing concerns on the global and local spread of Covid-19 Delta variant.

Investors continue to sell the pound, showing a very cautious reaction on freedom day – removal of most English coronavirus restrictions.

Monday’s close below 200DMA (1.36940 and extension below Apr-May higher base at 1.3670 and Fibo 38.2% of 1.2675/1.4249 at 1.3647, were strong bearish signals which require confirmation on an eventual close below these levels to signal reversal and confirm a double-top (1.4238/49, Feb/May tops).

Oversold daily techs suggest bears may pause after a three-day 1.3% drop and position for a fresh push lower.

Broken 200DMA should ideally cap upticks and keep bears intact.

Res: 1.3694; 1.3731; 1.3777; 1.3796.
Sup: 1.3647; 1.3628; 1.3565; 1.3519.

GBPUSD

Interested in GBP/USD technicals? Check out the key levels

    1. R3 1.3873
    2. R2 1.3825
    3. R1 1.375
  2. PP 1.3702
    1. S1 1.3628
    2. S2 1.358
    3. S3 1.3505

The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.

EUR/USD has recaptured 1.18, off the 15-week lows as markets try to stabilize after tumbling on Monday. Concerns about the Delta covid variant dominate weigh on sentiment. 

GBP/USD has extended its falls below 1.3650, hitting the lowest since February. The rapid spread of the Delta covid variant in the UK and prospects of further deterioration weigh on the pound. Brexit issues add to the misery. 

COVID-19 jitters assisted gold to gains traction for the second straight session on Tuesday. A goodish rebound in the equity markets/US bond yields might cap gains for the commodity.

Bitcoin price has dipped below the $30,000 level, creating panic among many investors. Ethereum price has come extremely close to testing the range low, hinting at a reversal.

There is a palpable fear in financial markets at the start of a new week. European indices had their worst day since October on Monday and were down more than 2%, US indices fared slightly better, closing the day down 1.9% for the S&P 500 and 1.25% for the Nasdaq.

