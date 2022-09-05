GBP/USD
Cable hits new 29-month low on Monday, in extension of bearish acceleration in past three weeks, a part of larger downtrend.
The pound remains under strong pressure on risk aversion, driven by growing economic and geopolitical tensions that continues to lift dollar.
Today’s top event will be appointment of the UK’s new prime minister, with wide expectations that Liz Truss, current foreign minister and front runner to replace Boris Johnson, will be named as Britain’s next PM. If appointed, Truss will face a number of huge obstacles, as the country has been in a series of crisis since 2015 when Conservatives came on power.
Truss will face a fight with skyrocketing inflation, which reached a double-digit values, soaring cost of living, industrial sector crisis and recession that altogether darken the outlook.
The sentiment remains firmly negative in such conditions, while bearish technical studies on all larger timeframes (daily/weekly/monthly) add to negative outlook.
Bears eye 2020 low (1.1410) violation of which would risk further fall and unmask lows of 1985.
Meanwhile, near-term action may see some price adjustment as daily studies are oversold.
Upticks should offer better selling opportunities while the price action stays below falling 10DMA (1.1670).
Res: 1.1569; 1.1634; 1.1703; 1.1760.
Sup: 1.1430; 1.1410; 1.1352; 1.1227.
Interested in GBP/USD technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 1.166
- R2 1.1625
- R1 1.1567
- PP 1.1532
-
- S1 1.1474
- S2 1.1439
- S3 1.1381
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 0.9900 after weak EU data
EUR/USD continues to trade in negative territory but manages to hold above 0.9900 for the time being. The data from the euro area showed that investor confidence weakened significantly in September and that Retail Sales declined by 0.9% on a yearly basis in July.
GBP/USD struggles to recover above 1.1500
GBP/USD is having a difficult time staging a steady rebound and trading below 1.1500. The risk-averse market environment weighs on the British pound as market participants wait for the announcement of the new British Prime Minister.
Gold edges lower on stronger USD, Fed rate hike jitters
Gold edges lower on the first day of a new week and erodes a part of Friday's strong gains. The XAU/USD remains on the defensive through the early European session, though lacks follow-through selling and so far, has managed to hold above the $1,700 round-figure mark.
BTC shows potential for a recovery rally
Bitcoin price reveals a bearish start to the week, which would allow market makers to collect the much-anticipated sell-stop liquidity. This development may set the base for an upcoming BTC and altcoin-wide recovery rally.
Worsening energy crisis, OPEC decision and UK’s next PM
The week starts on negative sentiment as Friday’s jobs report couldn’t prevent the selloff from extending in the US. Gazprom didn’t restore gas flow to Europe on Saturday.