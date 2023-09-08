GBP/USD
GBPUSD is taking a breather at 1.2500 zone as larger bears face headwinds on approach to pivotal 200DMA support (1.2425).
Bounce from Thursday’s new multi-week low (1.2445) was so far limited and unable to sustain gains above 1.2500 mark, suggesting that bears hold grip.
Weekly close below cracked 100WMA (1.2521) will deliver initial bearish signal, with close below 1.2482 (Fibo 23.6% of 1.0348/1.3141) to strengthen bearish structure for break through 200DMA, which would spark fresh acceleration and expose next key support at 1.2307 (May 25 trough).
BOE Governor Bailey said that the central bank is much nearer to the top of its tightening cycle, although with possibility further hikes if inflation remains stubbornly high, adds to pound’s growing negative sentiment.
Near-term action is expected to remain biased lower while capped by falling 10DMA (1.2586).
Res: 1.2482; 1.2500; 1.2521; 1.2586.
Sup: 1.2445; 1.2425; 1.2368; 1.2307.
Interested in GBP/USD technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 1.2568
- R2 1.2539
- R1 1.2505
- PP 1.2476
-
- S1 1.2442
- S2 1.2413
- S3 1.2379
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
